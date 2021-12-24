Defiance picked up six victories by pin but Archbold proved to have enough overall to pick up a dual win at “The Dawg Pound” on Thursday and hand Defiance a 48-33 setback.
Gavino Martinez picked up a win by pin at 120 in less than 10 seconds for the Bulldogs while Mason Ducat (113), Treven Rittenhouse (126), Viktor Jurcevich (132), Dominic Tracy (175) and Alex Hoeffel (190) all earned victories for Defiance.
For Archbold, a forfeit win for Trinity Lauber at 106 helped pick up some points for separation while the Bluestreaks claimed wins at the higher weight classes by Dylan Aeschliman at 215 and Blake Grime at 285. Gabe Chapa (138), Brodie Dominique (144), Rusty Short (150), Ian Grime (157) and Jose Luna (165) were all winners by pin for Archbold, with Dominique earning his victory in 13 seconds.
Meanwhile, Wauseon continued its stellar start to the season, dominating in road dual action at Toledo St. John’s, 67-9. Junior grappler Connor Twigg picked up his 100th career victory for the Indians with a pin of Darell Cross III in 1:50 at 165 in the lopsided win for the Tribe.
At Defiance
Archbold 48, Defiance 33
106 — Trinity Lauber (A) won by forfeit; 113 — Mason Ducat (D) pinned Mason Miller, 3:05; 120 — Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Jordan Rodriguez, 0:07; 126 — Treven Rittenhouse (D) def. Tristan Wyse, 8-1; 132 — Viktor Jurcevich (D) pinned Brennan Garrow, 5:18; 138 — Gabe Chapa (A) pinned Joey Robinson, 3:42; 144 — Brodie Dominique (A) pinned Brady Nolan, 0:13; 150 — Rusty Short (A) pinned Noah Gomez, 3:07; 157 — Ian Grime (A) pinned Nikita Hoeffel, 3:18; 165 — Jose Luna (A) pinned Gavin Miller, 0:59; 175 — Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Wyat Ripke, 3:49; 190 — Alex Hoeffel (D) pinned Trevor Bowerman, 1:21; 215 — Dylan Aeschliman (A) pinned Ashton Rose, 3:08; 285 — Blake Grime (A) pinned Ja’Mari Collins, 2:00.
At Toledo St. John’s
Wauseon 67, Toledo St. John’s 9
106 — Zavian LaFountain (W) won by forfeit; 113 — Collin Twigg (W) pinned Derek Camacho, 1:45; 120 — Larry Moreno (W) pinned Mateo Mack, 3:17; 126 — John Martinez (W) pinned Orion Gonzales, 3:15; 132 — Zaden Torres (W) pinned Jack Mathis, 1:16; 138 — Antonio Torres (W) def. Christopher LaPoint, 13-1; 144 — Lawson Grime (W) pinned Kaden Soto, 1:30; 150 — Trenten Keesbury (W) pinned Alex Camacho, 1:44; 157 — Connor Nagel (W) pinned Kleisten Bonnell, 0:38; 165 — Connor Twigg (W) pinned Darrell Cross III, 1:50; 175 — Ben Tule (W) def. Devin Carmack, 14-8; 190 — Justin Duncan (W) won by forfeit; 215 — Gage Yackee (TSJ) def. Chance Snow, 10-4; 285 — Caleb Bowen (TSJ) pinned John Flores, 1:01.
