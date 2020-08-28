At Archbold

Archbold d. Ayersville 25-11, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20.

Archbold - Ella Bowman 4 kills, 3 blocks; Carsyn Hagans 12 kills, 3 blocks; Hadley Galvan 16 kills; Chaney Brodbeck 15 kills, 2 aces; Olivia Liechty 3 blocks, 3 aces; Addi Ziegler 5 blocks, 48 assists; Keira Gensler 2 aces.

Ayersville - no stats.

At Wayne Trace

Wayne Trace d. Continental 25-15, 25-15, 25-19

Wayne Trace - no stats.

Continental - Madelyn Potts 14 digs, 4 kills; Tygre Troyer 9 digs, 4 kills; Catelyn Etter 2 digs, 1 ace, 2 kills, 12 assists.

