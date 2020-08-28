At Archbold
Archbold d. Ayersville 25-11, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20.
Archbold - Ella Bowman 4 kills, 3 blocks; Carsyn Hagans 12 kills, 3 blocks; Hadley Galvan 16 kills; Chaney Brodbeck 15 kills, 2 aces; Olivia Liechty 3 blocks, 3 aces; Addi Ziegler 5 blocks, 48 assists; Keira Gensler 2 aces.
Ayersville - no stats.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace d. Continental 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
Wayne Trace - no stats.
Continental - Madelyn Potts 14 digs, 4 kills; Tygre Troyer 9 digs, 4 kills; Catelyn Etter 2 digs, 1 ace, 2 kills, 12 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.