Defiance battled back from a 2-0 set deficit, taking a 25-20 third-set victory before ultimately falling in Western Buckeye League action against Wapakoneta on Thursday.
Kendall Black tallied 11 kills on 38-40 hitting for the Bulldogs (5-13, 2-6 WBL) with three blocks and six digs. Lilly Lacey added five kills, four blocks and 25 digs.
“(Wapak’s) middle blocker was a great athlete,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “She did a good job putting up the block but also attacking the ball hard against us. We fought hard but we seem to get stuck in certain serve receive rotations that just keep us in a hole. We have to work through it.”
The Bulldogs will return to action Saturday against Parkway at “The Dawg Pound.” The team’s originally scheduled contest Monday against Bowling Green has been cancelled due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols for BG players.
At Defiance
Wapakoneta def. Defiance, 25-11, 25-16, 20-25, 25-10
Wapakoneta (11-6, 5-3 WBL) — No statistics.
Defiance (5-13, 2-6 WBL) — Lilly Lacey 9-13 hitting, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 25 digs, 11 assists; Kinley Maynard 16-19 hitting, 6 kills, 4 digs; Kendall Black 38-40 hitting, 11 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs, 25-27 serve receive; Grayce Jones 17-19 serving, 5 aces, 11 digs, 9 assists; Kaitlyn Parrish 24 digs, 20-21 serve receive; Madilyn Coler 12 digs; Alyssa Valle 7 digs; Joanna Schlatter 4 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-15, 25-19.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-18, 19-25, 25-22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.