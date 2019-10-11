Tinora won its fourth consecutive GMC volleyball title on Thursday, with a 25-11, 25-12 and 25-17 win over Antwerp. Tinora finished the regular season unbeaten in GMC play at 7-0 and is 19-2 overall.

Tor Morlock and Lexi Wachtman each had 13 kills, while Sydney Gerken added 12 kills for the Rams. In addition, Tristen Norden had 26 assists , Brooklyn Reineke added 15 assists and Emma Chafins had seven kills, four blocks, and 12 digs.

Antwerp finished 5-2 in the GMC, good for third place and finished the regular season 13-7 overall. Astianna Coppes led Antwerp with seven kills, Faith Nestleroad knocked down four kills, Heather Oberlin contributed three blocks and Karsyn Brumett collected 14 assists, along with three kills and Alyvia DeVore had seven digs.

Also winning league titles were Ottawa-Glandorf, finishing 9-0 in the WBL, with a win over Wapakoneta and Edon won the BBC, finishing 10-2 in the conference, with a win over Pettisville, 25-18, 25-23, 22-25 and 25-21. No stats were available on Ottawa-Glandorf contest.

At Tinora

Tinora def. Antwerp, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

Antwerp (13-7, 5-2 GMC) — Alyvia DeVore 10-11 serving, 7 digs; Alyssa Fuller 5-5 serving, 5 digs; Madison Boesch 6-6 serving, 4 digs; Faith Nestleroad 4 kills; Grace Schuette 3 kills; Astianna Coppes 7 kills; Karsyn Brumett 3 kills, 14 assists; Lydia Brewer 3 digs; Heather Oberlin 3 blocks.

Tinora (19-2, 7-0 GMC) — Sydney Gerken 12 kills; Sierra Kruse 7-9 serve receive, 7 digs; Tori Morlock 13 kills, 8-8 serving, 6 digs; Lexi Wachtman 13 kills, 15-16 serving, 3 aces, 6 digs; Sara Stark 6-6 serve receive, 4 digs; Audrey Rittenhouse 8-8 serving, 6-6 serve receive, 8 digs;

Load comments