For Tinora volleyball, losing to Fairview in the final game of the season last year was something they wanted to forget. It ended their run of four-straight GMC volleyball titles, and it brought Fairview their first since 2001.
Thursday night, the Rams were finally able to put last season’s loss behind them, and reclaim the GMC title, defeating the Apache’s 19-25, 24-26, 25-10, 25-21, 15-12 in a thrilling five-set comeback victory.
For the six seniors that saw their school’s run of GMC dominance come to an end last year, the win was career-defining.
“It means everything,” Tinora senior Quinn Horn said. “Volleyball is my life, I’m going to play in college, I’ve played forever. Nothing can describe how great this feeling is right now.”
The game was played in front of a raucous packed crowd in Tinora's new gymnasium that featured full student sections and all the chants one could dream up.
“The fans came out to watch a really good product tonight, and both teams earned that,” Tinora head coach Bretta Hagerty said. “I really wanted my team to enjoy that because we worked really hard. We had to go through some good teams to get this opportunity tonight.”
And though the jubilation and the student section rushing the court after the final point was won was fitting for the season the Rams have had, it was also fitting for the match they'd just played.
The Rams had to claw their way back for most of the night as the Apaches dominated the first two sets.
After Tinora got out to a 5-0 set one lead, the rest of the set was all Apaches, as they called timeout, and went on their own 14-5 run to take a commanding lead they never let go of, winning the set 25-19.
The second set was more of the same, as Tinora struggled to receive serves and made some costly errors as the Apaches looked like they were on their way to another dominating set win, 23-14.
But after a timeout by the Rams, something changed. They went on a 10-1 run to tie the set at 24, but Fairview claimed the next two points and the set 26-24.
It could have been a backbreaking loss for the Rams who were so close to evening things up at one set apiece, but instead they found themselves looking down the barrel of a 2-0 set deficit in the most important game of the season.
“We just kept feeling as though we weren’t going to be denied,” Hagerty said. “I know we lost the first two sets but I felt there were things we could correct, if we could execute and that was the question mark. We know what to do, can we execute it?”
The one thing the Rams had was momentum and that showed in the third set as they played a near-flawless third set to the tune of a 25-10 victory.
What was the switch that was flipped? It was what they struggled with for much of the first two sets — serve receive.
“(Fairview) did a great job the first two sets. They put the pressure on us, they mixed up their offense really well, they started serving aggressively and we didn’t handle their serves,” Hagerty said. “I felt that the biggest turnaround for us was that we got the ball up to Brooklyn (Reineke) and we have a lot of offensive weapons. But they were doing a good job of challenging us on our serves.”
Reineke led the team with a whopping 57 assists, setting a new school record in the process
The lesson was learned after the second set, as the Rams continued to be very clean on the serve receive, and able to get to their offense in good positions behind seniors Horn, Makenna Reetz and Emma Chafins that had crumbled defenses all season long.
Tinora was able to get out to another early set lead in the fourth as they led 12-3 in the fourth set before a timeout was called. Now it was Fairview’s turn to try and make a comeback.
Already up 2-1 in the set count to this point, the Rams had taken full control of the game, and Fairview needed an answer.
They got one as Paige Ricica and Kelly Crites landed a few kills and crept up on the Rams, eventually dwindling the lead to 18-17. But much like the Apaches in the second set, Tinora was able to stop the run cold, going on to force a winner-takes-GMC fifth set.
The fifth set was played evenly the entire way through, as the teams found themselves tied at 10. Fairview took a timeout, with five points for either team standing between them and a GMC championship.
Both teams took two points each to knot at 12, but then Tinora won the next three points, capped off by a thundering kill by Reetz, her game-leading 26th of the match, to hand the Rams their fifth GMC title in the past six seasons. The Rams end the year with a 17-4 overall record and a perfect 7-0 GMC record.
“Coming into the season, our number one goal was GMC champs,” said Horn, who had 20 kills and 18 digs for the Rams. “We fell short last year obviously so our number one goal was to obviously beat Fairview but win the GMC. We didn’t overlook anybody.”
Reetz's 26 kills marked a career high for the senior in her final regular-season home game.
Fairview fell to 16-6 (6-1 GMC) with the loss and it was a disappointing one, especially being so close to the first volleyball league title repeat in school history.
“We really just had some breakdowns where we didn’t have a lot of mental toughness there and against a team like Tinora, who has been in these positions and knows how to compete, they are going to take advantage of that and come back and finish,” Fairview head coach Allison Ciolek said.
Crites led the Apaches with 28 kills, while also adding 15 digs and three blocks. Ricica was also a force on offense with 21 kills on 47-of-53 attacking. She tied for the team lead in digs with Emma Wynne with 20. Haley Hammer was the one dishing out assists, racking up 49.
Now both teams will gear up for the tournament with a potential rematch between the two schools in district finals.
“Everybody is going to have to sit back and take a deep breath and then put helmets on and hold on to your hats because the Division III sectionals and districts are going to be crazy,” Hagerty said.
Tinora will open up their playoff season at home as the No. 3 seed in the Defiance District next Monday against No. 13 seed Delta. Fairview, also in the Defiance District, will be the No. 4 seed and take on No. 10 Montpelier on Monday at home. Both games will start at 5:30 p.m.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Fairview 19-25, 24-26, 25-10, 25-21, 15-12
Tinora (17-4, 7-0 GMC) - Makenna Reetz 26 kills, 2 blocks; Quinn Horn 20 kills, 18 digs, 23-23 serving, 4 aces, 17-21 serve receive; Brooklyn Reineke 57 assists, 10 digs, 4 kills, 17-19 serving, 2 aces; Emma Chafins 22 digs, 5 kills, 24-25 serving, 16-17 serve receive; Kjerstin Scott 8 kills, 3 blocks; Logan McQuillin 4 digs, 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 11-14 serve receive; Kaylee Dickinson 18 digs, 11-14 serving, 2 aces, 11-14 serve receive; Macey Scholsser 2 kills, 4 digs; Emma Cramer 12 digs, 14-17 serving, 5 aces, 9-10 serve receive.
Fairview (16-6, 6-1 GMC) - Kelly Crites 28 kills, 60-72 attacking, 15 digs, 18-19 serving, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Paige Ricica 21 kills, 47-53 attacking, 20 digs, 52-53 serve receive, 18-19 serving, 2 aces; Haley Hammer 49 assists, 21-22 serving, 2 aces, 11 digs, 16-16 attacking 2 kills; Emma Wynne 20 digs, 17-17 serving, 16-19 serve receive, 2 assists; Carrie Zeedyk 12 digs, 10-12 serve receive, 15-17 attacking, 2 kills; Kyle Gates 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs, 9-11 attacking.
Reserves: Tinora, 25-21, 23-7.
