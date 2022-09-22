The three GMC Defiance County schools in action on Thursday night picked up home victories to highlight local volleyball action as Ayersville dispatched Continental, Hicksville beat Bryan and Tinora downed Delta.
At ‘The Hangar,’ Taylor Waldron racked up 15 kills while Kendra added nine for the Pilots in a 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 victory over the Pirates. Mariah Campos added five aces in the win.
At Hicksville, the Aces moved to 9-2 on the year with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 win over the visiting Golden Bears, powered by a 15-kill, 16-dig effort from Molly Crall. Aubrie Baird had 26 assists as well.
Finally, Tinora defended home digs on Domersville Road as the Rams made quick work of Delta to move to 6-6 on the season. Avery Morris led the way offensively for the Rams with 10 kills while Paige Gamby and Tatum Creps each added six kills.
At Ayersville
Ayersville def. Continental 25-17, 25-21, 25-16
Continental (3-11) - Delaney Bowers 8 kills, 13 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces; Macie Cordes 8 kills, 7 digs; Teaghan McDougle 18 assists, 9 digs; Lauren Williams 4 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Rhaegan Marshall 8 kills, 5 digs, 5 blocks.
Ayersville (7-8) - Taylor Waldron 15 kills, 3 aces, 29 digs; Mabel McGuire 20 digs, 2 aces, 25 assists; Mariah Campos 12 digs, 5 aces; Kendra Waldron 9 kills, 13 digs.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Delta, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20
Delta (2-13) - No statistics.
Tinora (6-6) - Addison Gerken 8 digs, 14-15 serving, 19 assists; Zoe Roesti 8 digs, 13-13 serving, 15 assists; Kaylee Dickinson 11 digs; Maggi Nagel 5 kills; Emma Cramer 12 digs; Paige Sebring 11-12 serving, 3 aces; Avery Morris 10 kills, 7 digs; Dakota Sines 6 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Logan McQuillin 8 digs, 2 aces; Kenzi Nagel 4 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Paige Gamby 6 kills, 4 digs; Tatum Creps 6 kills.
Reserves: Tinora, 24-26, 25-8, 25-15.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Bryan, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16
Bryan (3-8) - Blayze Langenderfer 7 kills; Ella Vansteenkiste 5 kills, 3 blocks; Crystal Fillman 4 kills, 8 assists; Kenzie Wirth 9 assists, 4 kills; McKenzie Mason 12 digs.
Hicksville (9-2) - Molly Crall 15 kills, 16 digs, 2 blocks; Aubrie Baird 26 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs; Lindsay Bergman 7 kills, 3 assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Lynae Poling 6 kills, 2 blocks; Elise Baldwin 4 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Martina Vasquez 3 assists, 2 aces, 4 digs; Delaney Johnson 2 aces, 8 digs.
Reserves: Bryan, 25-17, 17-25, 25-18.
At Woodlan (Ind.)
Woodlan (Ind.) def. Antwerp, 25-8, 25-14, 25-15
Antwerp (6-9) - No statistics.
Woodlan - Lauren Snyder 15 kills; Audra Smith 20 assists; Makenna Smith 16 digs; Marissa Smith 3 blocks.
At Paulding
Swanton def. Paulding, 25-17, 26-24, 25-18
Swanton (13-2) - No statistics.
Paulding (3-9) - Jocelynn Parrett 7 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Carlea Kuckuck 6 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Katie Beckman 6 kills, 14 assists; Maci Kauser 17 digs.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.
At North Central
Pettisville def. North Central, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15
Pettisville (8-2, 1-0 BBC) - No statistics.
North Central (3-11, 0-1 BBC) - Kaytee Tomblin 6 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs, 4 aces; Isabelle Burnett 7 kills, 7 digs; Macie Gendron 20 assists, 11 digs; Kendall Sutton 5 kills, 8 digs.
Reserves: Pettisville, 25-16, 25-13.
At Edon
Stryker def. Edon 25-15, 25-20, 25-10
Stryker (6-7, 1-0 BBC) - Emma Fulk 28-31 attacking, 14 kills; Gabby Ramon 21-25 attacking, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Kaitlyn Myers 19 assists; Adysen Andres 8 assists, 15-15 serving, 3 aces; Sage Woolace 32 digs; Taylore Rethmel 8 digs; Laura Leupp 10-11 serving, 3 aces.
Edon (3-11, 0-1 BBC) - Emma Hickman 16 assists, 4 digs; Natalie Wofford 7 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Genna Ripke 4 digs; Ella Osborn 2 aces; Grace Ripke 3 kills, 6 digs; Maddison Gearig 5 kills; Emma Howard 5 digs.
At Montpelier
Montpelier def. Holgate 23-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18
Holgate (4-9, 0-1 BBC) - No statistics.
Montpelier (3-10, 1-0 BBC) - Lydia Stimpfle 25 digs; Emma Uyttenhove 21 digs, 6 kills, 3 aces; Jada Uribes 11 digs, 5 kills; Kelsie Bumb 10 digs, 29 assists, 2 aces; Aleigha Hillard 10 digs; Jacee Altaffer 12 kills; Emily Maniseang 6 kills.
At Ottoville
Ottoville def. Miller City, 25-19, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22
Miller City (13-1, 2-1 PCL) - Morgan Verhoff 15 kills; Cloe Kuhlman 10 kills; Savanna Niese 7 kills; Josie Otto 36 assists, 18 digs; Libby Erford 20 digs; Tory Wenzinger 42 digs.
Ottoville (11-3, 3-0 PCL) - Isabelle Furley 16-16 serving, 32-37 hitting, 6 kills; Elise Kramer 15-17 serving, 3 aces, 53-58 hitting, 26 kills; Erica Thorbahn 41 assists, 16 digs.
Reserves: Miller City, 25-23, 25-23.
At Kalida
Kalida def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20
Arlington (7-7) - No statistics.
Kalida (6-7) - Brooke Erhart 24-27 hitting, 11 kills, 11-16 serving, 5 aces, 7 digs, 4 blocks; Ella Hoffman 10-13 hitting, 4 kills, 6 digs; Maria Gerding 12-12 hitting, 5 kills, 37 assists, 10-11 serving, 14 digs; Elyse Romes 13-19 hitting, 3 kills, 14-14 serving; Malia Romes 28-31 hitting, 19 kills, 7 blocks; Whitney Unverferth 6 assists, 17-19 serving, 13 digs; Riley Nienberg 11-15 hitting, 3 kills, 11-15 serving, 4 digs; Maddy Unverferth 6 digs;
At Van Wert
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Van Wert, 25-9, 25-16, 25-19
Ottawa-Glandorf (8-4, 4-1 WBL) - Miya Ellerbrock 3 aces, 13 kills, 2 blocks; Claudia Maag 8 digs, 2 blocks; Sienna Fry 12 kills; Kaitlyn Kimmet 13 kills, 2 blocks; Halle Schroeder 2 blocks; Addy Bellman 3 aces, 36 assists, Reese Van Oss 3 aces, 6 digs.
Van Wert (0-13, 0-5 WBL) - No statistics.
Reserves: O-G, 25-16, 25-14.
