PAULDING — Entering Thursday’s home finale, Paulding senior Sadie Estle needed 17 kills to reach the 1,000-kill mark for her Panther career and the Paulding spiker did just that in the squad’s three-set victory over Ottoville at “The Jungle.”
Estle finished with 17 kills on the dot, along with six digs and two blocks, as the 15-3 Panthers took down the Big Green 25-13, 27-25, 25-12.
“It was a team effort and the girls really gave it their all to help her meet that milestone,” said Paulding coach Sydney Collins. “The girls stepped up their game all around and worked as a team … when their energy is up, there is nothing they can’t do.
“It was exactly what we needed for our last home game of the season.”
At Paulding
Paulding def. Ottoville, 25-13, 27-25, 25-12
Ottoville (3-15) — No statistics.
Paulding (15-3) — Sadie Estle 17 kills, 2 blocks, 10-10 serving, 6 digs; Jalynn Parrett 6 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 10-11 serving, 10-10 serve receive, 14 digs; Gabbie Stallbaum 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 3 digs; Claire Schweller 19 assists, 2 aces, 14-14 serving, 2 digs.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-21, 20-25, 25-12.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Archbold, 25-23, 25-17, 25-14
Archbold (10-4) — Chaney Brodbeck 8 kills, 4 blocks; Hadley Galvan 6 kills; Ella Bowman 4 kills, 3 blocks; Addi Ziegler 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 24 assists; Olivia Liechty 6 blocks; Carsyn Hagans 6 blocks.
Fairview (17-1) — Anna Ankney 3 kills, 30 assists, 3 aces, 16-17 serving, 3 blocks, 7 digs; Olivia Ricica 7 kills, 13-13 hitting; Kelly Crites 10 kills, 21-23 hitting; Paige Ricica 6 kills, 24-26 hitting, 2 aces, 16-16 serving, 7 digs, 11-11 serve receive; Kiersten Cline 2 aces, 11-12 serving, 15 digs, 20-21 serve receive; Haley Hammer 5 kills, 11-11 hitting, 4 digs; Emma Wynne 3 digs; Allison Rhodes 8-14 hitting.
Reserves: Fairview, 25-14, 25-17.
At Patrick Henry
Ayersville def. Patrick Henry, 25-14, 27-25, 25-22
Ayersville (7-11) — No statistics.
Patrick Henry (6-11) — McKenzie Vance 8 kills, 2 aces, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Trista Fintel 8 kills; Kelsey Smith 6 kills; Taylor Crawford 2 aces, 4 digs; Abby McGraw 4 digs, 13 assists; Bailey Schwiebert 10 digs; Karsyn Weber 9 digs; Whitney Johnson 8 digs; Chloe Baird 5 digs; Baylor McGraw 4 digs, 9 assists.
At Holgate
Miller City def. Holgate, 25-12, 25-9, 25-8
Miller City (13-2) — Abi Lammers 19 kills; Adrienne Kuhlman 25 assists, 5 aces; Abi Lammers 19 digs.
Holgate (1-18) — Jessie Thome 4 digs, 3 blocks; Carissa Meyer 7 kills, 7 blocks; Bailey Izor 7 assists, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Aniles Schuller 3 kills; Savannah Rothman 16-17 serve receive, 4 digs; Bria Tijerina 16-17 serve receive, 10 digs; Lexa Schuller 2 blocks; Olivia Blaker 19-22 serve receive.
Reserves: Miller City, 25-10, 25-20.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Edgerton, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23
Edgerton (4-10) — Noelle Ritter 10 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Sadie Walther 9 kills; Taylor Smith 18 assists, 7 digs; Brianna Wickerham 16 digs; Avrey Degryse 11 digs; Rylei Moreno 8 assists, 4 kills, 4 digs.
Swanton (15-4) — Avril Roverts 10 kills, 2 blocks; Emma Operacz 1 ace, 3 digs; Sammi Taylor 2 aces, 16 digs; Brooke Dockery 3 kills, 4 assists, 12 digs; Sofie Taylor 1 ace, 1 kill, 40 assists, 14 digs; Bailey Arnold 1 kill, 3 digs; Morgan Smith 11 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Kailey Brownfield 3 kills, 1 dig; Katlyn Floyd 1 ace, 16 kills, 7 digs; Trista Eitniear 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 digs; Savanha Jaqua 1 dig.
Reserves: Swanton, 25-15, 25-17.
At Bryan
Bryan def. Stryker, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12
Stryker (7-12) — Bri Breier 14-15 hitting, 4 kills; Mallori Blevins 13-14 hitting, 4 kills; Kinsey Myers 8 assists; Kaitlyn Myers 5 assists; Caitlyn Lyons 6 digs; Sage Woolace 15 digs.
Bryan (11-7) — Gwen Spengler 10 kills, 8 digs; Abby Fernihough 14 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs; McKendry Semer 8 kills; Jordan Beck 30 assists.
Reserves: Bryan, 25-12, 25-21.
At Fayette
North Central def. Fayette, 25-9, 25-10, 25-18
North Central (16-2, 10-0 BBC) — Kendall Bonney 24 kills, 4 blocks, 7 assists; Madison Brown 9 kills, 2 blocks, 22 assists; Kassidy Faler 14 digs, 4 assists; Erin Elser 5 aces.
Fayette (2-12, 2-9 BBC) — No statistics.
At Edon
Pettisville def. Edon, 22-25, 15-25, 25-19, 28-26, 15-6
Pettisville (7-8, 6-4 BBC) — Karsen Pursel 18 kills; Alli King 18 assists; Liz Rochefort 14 kills; Leah Beck 17 assists; Paris Coopshaw 51 digs; Rosemary Baer 8 kills; Amanda Grimm 6 kills; Hollyn Klopfenstein 12 digs.
Edon (1-13, 1-9 BBC) — Sydney Bignell 9 kills, 15 digs; Carlie Kiess 15 kills, 18 digs, 2 aces; Allison Kaylor 6 kills; Ashley Kaylor 8 kills, 15 digs; Emma Hickman 33 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces; Olivia Mitchell 7 digs, 2 aces; Paige Briner 4 kills; Kerrin Towers 13 digs, 3 aces.
Reserves: Pettisville, 25-18, 6-25, 25-22.
At Montpelier
Hilltop def. Montpelier, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14
Hilltop (13-4, 8-3 BBC) — Jayma Bailey 5 digs, 1 kill; Alex Horton 1 dig, 2 kills; Arleigh VanArsdalen 2 aces, 1 dig, 14 assists; Taryn Grant 1 dig, 6 kills; Gabby Rodriguez 3 digs, 13 kills; Mia Hancock 5 kills; Jaden Rising 2 aces, 3 digs; Kacy Connolly 1 dig, 6 assists; Kodi Brenner 2 digs, 3 assists, 1 kill; Hannah Riley 1 ace, 4 digs.
Montpelier (3-13, 3-6) — Ariel Page 8 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Chloe Bard 6 kills.
At Columbus Grove
Columbus Grove def. Delphos Jefferson, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23
Delphos Jefferson (4-13, 0-7 NWC) — No statistics.
Columbus Grove (10-8, 4-3 NWC) — Alayna Ricker 19-22 hitting, 26 kills, 9-10 serve receive, 6 digs; Lauren Benroth 10-14 serving, 2 aces, 33 assists, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Grace Selhorst 10 digs; Meghan Blankemeyer 11-13 hitting, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Jaylen Sautter 13-15 serving, 2 aces, 16-18 hitting, 9 kills; Sara Dipnarine 14-14 serving, 10-14 hitting, 11 digs; Shay Schroeder 14-16 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills, 23-26 serve receive, 15 digs.
At Leipsic
Leipsic def. Kalida, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15
Kalida (8-9, 2-2 PCL) — No statistics.
Leipsic (16-2, 4-0 PCL) — Peyton Heitmeyer 11 digs, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Marisa Hermiller 11 kills, 2 aces; Serenity Siefer 23 assists, 55-56 setting; Jocie Miller 14 digs; Ava Henry 20-20 serving.
At Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Kenton, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Ottawa-Glandorf (18-0, 8-0 WBL) — Miya Ellerbrock 7 kills, 8 digs; Saleigha Ellerbrock 25 assists; Lexi Fortman 14 digs, 2 aces; Mia Verhoff 10 digs.
Kenton (6-9, 0-8 WBL) — No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.