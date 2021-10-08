Defiance matched up with its second straight state-ranked foe as the Bulldogs dropped a three-set match on senior night at “The Dawg Pound” to Western Buckeye League power Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21.
After falling to league unbeaten Celina (No. 20 D-II OHSVCA) on Tuesday, the Titans (15-4, 7-1 WBL, No. 4 Division III) proved to be too much for the Bulldogs in the fourth loss in the last five matches for the Blue and White.
“I’m very happy with the way the girls competed this week,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “We had a tough week with Celina and O-G but the girls competed and played hard.”
Grayce Jones tallied seven kills, nine digs and eight assists in her final home match while fellow senior Madilyn Coler had five kills along with fellow seniors Kaitlyn Parrish and Aleigha Coffman.
Freshman Karleigh Hoffman tied with Jones with a team-high seven kills while junior Elizabeth Hoffman tallied 17 digs.
Erin Kaufman’s 13 kills were tops for the Titans while Chloee Glenn had 10 kills, 10 digs and six aces.
The Bulldogs have a trio of road contests left on the regular season schedule with a Monday trip to Bowling Green, a Tuesday league capper at Wapakoneta and a Saturday morning regular season finale at “The Grand Canyon” in Napoleon.
At Defiance
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Defiance, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21
Ottawa-Glandorf (15-4, 7-1 WBL) - Miya Ellerbrock 8 aces, 4 kills, 14 assists, 8 digs; Erin Kaufman 13 kills, 2 blocks, 18 digs; Ella Stauffer 7 kills; Katie Kaufman 5 kills, 3 blocks; Reese Van Oss 12 assists, 4 digs; Chloee Glenn 6 aces, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs; Averi Krouse 11 digs, 3 assists; Amara Shepherd 3 digs; Sydney Kleman 3 kills, 5 blocks.
Defiance (7-12, 3-5 WBL) - Amelia Hernandez 8-10 hitting, 4 kills; Kinley Maynard 10-14 hitting; Grayce Jones 16-18 hitting, 7 kills, 10-10 serving, 9 digs, 29-29 setting, 8 assists; Elizabeth Hoffman 17 digs, 6-12 serve receive; Bella Walz 6 digs; Karleigh Hoffman 21-22 hitting, 7 kills; Madilyn Coler 5 kills; Josslyn Jerger 50-51 setting, 12 assists.
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-27, 25-14, 25-19.
Freshmen: Defiance, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17.
