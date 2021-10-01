OTTAWA — A changing of the guard atop the Western Buckeye League standings came Thursday evening as Division III No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf dropped its first home league match since 2009 with a four-set loss to Celina, 21-25, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24.
Miya Ellerbrock racked up 15 kills and 28 digs for the Titans, which saw a 52-match home win streak snapped along with a 46-match league win streak in the battle of league unbeatens. Erin Kaufman tallied 14 kills, 11 digs and three blocks.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Celina def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24
Celina (13-3, 6-0 WBL) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (12-2, 5-1 WBL) - Erin Kaufman 14 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs; Miya Ellerbrock 15 kills, 3 blocks, 28 digs, 2 aces; Chloee Glenn 5 kills, 5 blocks, 11 digs; Averi Krouse 12 digs; Reese Van Oss 23 assists, 14 digs; Ella Stauffer 8 kills, 8 blocks; Katie Kaufman 8 kills, 8 blocks; Clara Wischmeyer 9 assists, 7 digs.
Reserves: Celina, 22-25, 25-16, 25-8.
At Patrick Henry
Tinora def. Patrick Henry, 25-19, 26-24, 25-5
Tinora (10-3) - Makenna Reetz 10 kills; Brooklyn Reineke 6 digs, 13-15 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills, 35 assists; Emma Chafins 5 kills, 8 digs, 10-13 serving, 4 aces, 9-11 serve receive; Kjerstin Scott 3 kills, 2 blocks; Logan McQuillin 6 digs, 8-10 serve receive; Kaylee Dickinson 7 digs; Quinn Horn 16 kills, 5 digs; Macey Schlosser 4 digs, 2 aces; Emma Cramer 6 digs, 20-23 serving, 4 aces.
Patrick Henry (5-9) - Allie Arnos 8 kills; Whitney Johnson 11; Chloe Baird 12 digs; Karsyn Weber 2 aces; Kelsey Smith 2 aces.
Reserves: Tinora, 25-17, 32-30.
At Liberty Center
Fairview def. Liberty Center, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Liberty Center (5-13) - No statistics.
Fairview (12-4) - Haley Hammer 38 assists, 4 digs; Kelly Crites 18 kills, 29-34 hitting, 9-10 serving, 5 blocks, 5 digs; Paige Riccia 10 kills, 27-29 hitting, 3 aces, 15-16 serving, 8 digs, 28-29 serve receive; Kylie Gates 8 kills, 5 digs; Emma Wynne 3 aces, 17-17 serving, 20 digs, 14-15 serve receive; Carrie Zeedyk 11-13 hitting, 11-11 serving, 12 digs.
At Archbold
Archbold def. Kalida, 25-7, 25-12, 25-16
Kalida (7-9) - No statistics.
Archbold (12-2) - Ella Bowman 7 kills, 3 blocks; Chaney Brodbeck 8 kills; Keely Culler 6 kills, 2 blocks; Carsyn Hagans 6 kills, 2 blocks; Olivia Liechty 5 kills, 6 aces; Addi Ziegler 2 blocks, 28 assists.
At Toledo Bowsher
Evergreen def. Toledo Bowsher, 25-11, 25-18, 25-15
Evergreen (4-12) - No statistics.
Toledo Bowsher (7-4) - No statistics.
At Holgate
Montpelier def. Holgate, 25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-16
Montpelier (7-8, 1-1 BBC) - Ariel Page 12 kills; Jada Uribes 8 kills; Chelsea McCord 24 digs, 5 blocks; Kelsie Bumb 26 assists, 4 aces.
Holgate (4-13, 0-3 BBC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Holgate won.
At Stryker
Edon def. Stryker, 30-28, 18-25, 21-25, 25-13, 15-13
Edon (7-6, 2-0 BBC) - Carlie Kiess 17 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; Olivia Mitchell 9 kills, 5 digs; Ashley Kaylor 5 assists, 4 kills, 7 digs; Allison Kaylor 9 kills, 5 digs; Kerrin Towers 14 digs, 2 aces; Emma Hickman 35 assists, 14 digs, 2 aces; Natalie Wofford 7 kills.
Stryker (6-10, 1-1 BBC) - Brianna Breier 49-53 hitting, 17 kills; Emma Fulk 33-36 hitting, 7 kills; Haylee Fulk 16 assists, 26 digs, 9-13 serving, 3 aces; Kaitlyn Myers 6 assists, 10-14 serving, 3 aces; Sage Woolace 51 digs.
Reserves: Edon, 25-23, 25-23.
At Pettisville
North Central def. Pettisville, 25-9, 25-11, 25-20
North Central (13-4, 2-1 BBC) - Kendal Bonney 14 kills, 7 blocks, 10 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces; Madison Brown 8 kills, 17 assists, 4 digs; Lauren Balser 7 kills, 2 blocks, 3 assists, 4 digs.
Pettisville (3-11, 1-2 BBC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Pettisville, 25-22, 25-21.
