FAIRVIEW — Fairview volleyball took down Bryan Thursday night for their first win of the season while Hicksville took down Wauseon at home in three sets. 

Fairview, led by Kelly Crites who had 13 kills, 13 digs and a perfect 12-of-12 serves received record, took down the Golden Bears comfortably in three sets. 

The Apaches move to 1-1 on the season with the win. 

Hicksville was able to work some magic of their own as well, defeating Wauseon in three sets at home. The Aces were led by Molly Crall who had 14 kills, 6 digs and 6 blocks in the victory. 

Hicksville moves to 1-1 on the season. 

At Bryan

Fairview def. Bryan, 25-14, 25-23, 25-14.

Fairview (1-1) - Haley Hammer 31 assists, 11/12 serving, 5 digs; Kelly Crites 13 kills, 15/15 serving, 13 digs, 20/26 attacking, 12/12 serve receive; Paige Ricica 7 kills, 25/27 attacking, 13/14 serving, 9 digs, 12/12 serve receive; Kyle Gates 5 kills, 9/11 attacking, 10 digs; Carrie Zeedyk 12/12 serving; Zoe Appel 8 kills, 19-21 attacking, 10-11 serving, 7 digs; Emma Wynne 7 digs; Grace Bok 8/10 attacking.

Bryan - No Statistics 

At Hicksville

Hicksville def. Wauseon, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.

Hicksville (1-1) - Molly Crall 14 kills, 6 digs, 6 blocks; Aubrie Baird 14 asissts; Sydney Bland 4 kills; Lindsay Bergman 4 assists; Ronnie Vasquez 9 digs.

Wauseon - No Statistics

Reserves: Wauseon, 25-20, 25-16

At Ayersville

Archbold def. Ayersville 3-1

Archbold (1-0) - No statistics

Ayersville (1-2) - No statistics

Reserves: Ayersville won

At Tinora

Tinora def. Elmwood 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Tinora (2-0) - No Statistics

Elmwood (2-1) - No Statistics

Reserves: Tinora 25-21, 25-19.

At Continental

Wayne Trace def. Continental 25-18, 25-16, 25-11.

Wayne Trace (2-0) - Gracie Shepherd 13 kills, four digs, four aces; Kacy Hornish 17 assists; Paige Alber 14 assists, 4 aces; Sydnee Sinn 9 kills, 7 digs; Rachel Stoller 7 kills, 5 digs;

Continental (0-3) - No Statistics

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-11, 25-12.

At Paulding

Paulding def. Pettisville, 25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 25-19.

Paulding - No Statistics

Pettisville (0-1) - Paris Coopshaw 28 digs, 9/10 serving; Liz Rochefort 15 kills, 5 blocks; Karsen Pursel 9 kills; Rosemary Baer 7 kills, 8/11 serving; Alli King 15/16 serving, 13 assists, 10 digs; Leah Beck 11 assists, 7 digs; Taylor Boger 16/16 serving.

Reserves: Paulding, 21-25, 25-9, 25-19.

At Stryker

Stryker def. Fayette, 25-15, 25-10, 25-11

Stryker (2-1, 1-1 BBC) - Breanna Breier 8 kills; Kaitlyn Myers 5 kills, 5 assists; Haylee Fulk 12 assists, 4 aces; Sage Woolace 12 digs, 4 aces; Emma Fulk 9 digs, 3 aces.

Fayette (0-1) - No statistics

Reserves: Stryker, 25-0, 25-19.

At Holgate

Liberty Center def. Holgate 25-19, 25-12, 25-23.

Liberty Center (1-2) - No statistics

Holgate (0-2) - No Statistics

At Patrick Henry

Ottoville def. Patrick Henry 25-22, 25-16, 26-24.

Patrick Henry (1-1) - No Statistics

Ottoville (2-0) - No Statistics

At Montpelier

Montpelier def. Edon, 25-18, 12-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-11.

Montpelier (3-0) - Ariel Page 12 kills, 5 blocks, 5 aces; Chelsea McCord 12 kills, 16 digs; Cadey Hillard 27 digs, 3 aces; Kelsie Bumb 29 assists; Emily Manisaeng 5 kills, 7 blocks.

Edon (0-2) - Carlie Kiess 5 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks; Allison Kaylor 10 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Ashley Kaylor 7 kills, 12 digs; Natalie Wofford 7 kills; Olivia Mitchell 7 kills; Emma Hickman 36 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces.

Reserves: Montpelier 25-17, 25-18

At Swanton

Swanton def. Delta, 25-10, 25-13, 25-10.

Swanton - Brooke Dockery 6 kills; Sofie Taylor 30 assists; Brie Williams 5 digs, Maddie Smith 5 kills; Morgan Smith 5 aces, Morgan Pettit 5 kills, 5 digs; Katelyn Ford 14 kills, 4 digs; Bailey Dekoeyer 9 digs; Trista Eitniear 4 kills.

Delta - No statistics

Reserves: Swanton, 25-7, 25-9.

At Evergreen

Evergreen def. Rossford 25-11, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23

Evergreen - No Statistics

Rossford - No Statistics

Reserves: Evergreen 25-13, 25-20

At Hilltop

North Central def. Hilltop 25-14, 19-25, 25-12, 20-25, 15-8.

North Central (2-0) - No Statistics

Hilltop (0-1) - No Statistics

