FAIRVIEW — Fairview volleyball took down Bryan Thursday night for their first win of the season while Hicksville took down Wauseon at home in three sets.
Fairview, led by Kelly Crites who had 13 kills, 13 digs and a perfect 12-of-12 serves received record, took down the Golden Bears comfortably in three sets.
The Apaches move to 1-1 on the season with the win.
Hicksville was able to work some magic of their own as well, defeating Wauseon in three sets at home. The Aces were led by Molly Crall who had 14 kills, 6 digs and 6 blocks in the victory.
Hicksville moves to 1-1 on the season.
At Bryan
Fairview def. Bryan, 25-14, 25-23, 25-14.
Fairview (1-1) - Haley Hammer 31 assists, 11/12 serving, 5 digs; Kelly Crites 13 kills, 15/15 serving, 13 digs, 20/26 attacking, 12/12 serve receive; Paige Ricica 7 kills, 25/27 attacking, 13/14 serving, 9 digs, 12/12 serve receive; Kyle Gates 5 kills, 9/11 attacking, 10 digs; Carrie Zeedyk 12/12 serving; Zoe Appel 8 kills, 19-21 attacking, 10-11 serving, 7 digs; Emma Wynne 7 digs; Grace Bok 8/10 attacking.
Bryan - No Statistics
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Wauseon, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.
Hicksville (1-1) - Molly Crall 14 kills, 6 digs, 6 blocks; Aubrie Baird 14 asissts; Sydney Bland 4 kills; Lindsay Bergman 4 assists; Ronnie Vasquez 9 digs.
Wauseon - No Statistics
Reserves: Wauseon, 25-20, 25-16
At Ayersville
Archbold def. Ayersville 3-1
Archbold (1-0) - No statistics
Ayersville (1-2) - No statistics
Reserves: Ayersville won
At Tinora
Tinora def. Elmwood 25-20, 25-19, 25-18
Tinora (2-0) - No Statistics
Elmwood (2-1) - No Statistics
Reserves: Tinora 25-21, 25-19.
At Continental
Wayne Trace def. Continental 25-18, 25-16, 25-11.
Wayne Trace (2-0) - Gracie Shepherd 13 kills, four digs, four aces; Kacy Hornish 17 assists; Paige Alber 14 assists, 4 aces; Sydnee Sinn 9 kills, 7 digs; Rachel Stoller 7 kills, 5 digs;
Continental (0-3) - No Statistics
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-11, 25-12.
At Paulding
Paulding def. Pettisville, 25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 25-19.
Paulding - No Statistics
Pettisville (0-1) - Paris Coopshaw 28 digs, 9/10 serving; Liz Rochefort 15 kills, 5 blocks; Karsen Pursel 9 kills; Rosemary Baer 7 kills, 8/11 serving; Alli King 15/16 serving, 13 assists, 10 digs; Leah Beck 11 assists, 7 digs; Taylor Boger 16/16 serving.
Reserves: Paulding, 21-25, 25-9, 25-19.
At Stryker
Stryker def. Fayette, 25-15, 25-10, 25-11
Stryker (2-1, 1-1 BBC) - Breanna Breier 8 kills; Kaitlyn Myers 5 kills, 5 assists; Haylee Fulk 12 assists, 4 aces; Sage Woolace 12 digs, 4 aces; Emma Fulk 9 digs, 3 aces.
Fayette (0-1) - No statistics
Reserves: Stryker, 25-0, 25-19.
At Holgate
Liberty Center def. Holgate 25-19, 25-12, 25-23.
Liberty Center (1-2) - No statistics
Holgate (0-2) - No Statistics
At Patrick Henry
Ottoville def. Patrick Henry 25-22, 25-16, 26-24.
Patrick Henry (1-1) - No Statistics
Ottoville (2-0) - No Statistics
At Montpelier
Montpelier def. Edon, 25-18, 12-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-11.
Montpelier (3-0) - Ariel Page 12 kills, 5 blocks, 5 aces; Chelsea McCord 12 kills, 16 digs; Cadey Hillard 27 digs, 3 aces; Kelsie Bumb 29 assists; Emily Manisaeng 5 kills, 7 blocks.
Edon (0-2) - Carlie Kiess 5 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks; Allison Kaylor 10 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Ashley Kaylor 7 kills, 12 digs; Natalie Wofford 7 kills; Olivia Mitchell 7 kills; Emma Hickman 36 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces.
Reserves: Montpelier 25-17, 25-18
At Swanton
Swanton def. Delta, 25-10, 25-13, 25-10.
Swanton - Brooke Dockery 6 kills; Sofie Taylor 30 assists; Brie Williams 5 digs, Maddie Smith 5 kills; Morgan Smith 5 aces, Morgan Pettit 5 kills, 5 digs; Katelyn Ford 14 kills, 4 digs; Bailey Dekoeyer 9 digs; Trista Eitniear 4 kills.
Delta - No statistics
Reserves: Swanton, 25-7, 25-9.
At Evergreen
Evergreen def. Rossford 25-11, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23
Evergreen - No Statistics
Rossford - No Statistics
Reserves: Evergreen 25-13, 25-20
At Hilltop
North Central def. Hilltop 25-14, 19-25, 25-12, 20-25, 15-8.
North Central (2-0) - No Statistics
Hilltop (0-1) - No Statistics
