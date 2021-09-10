LIMA — A narrow setback in the first set against Lima Shawnee on Thursday wasn't enough to build off of as Defiance fell in three sets to the Indians in Western Buckeye League action.
The first set was very competitive as Defiance (3-6, 1-1 WBL) was able to play the Indians (4-2, 2-1 WLB) to a 24-24 tie, but lost the next two points and the set.
"Defiance fought hard in the first set," Defiance head coach Jolene Williams said. "We led the set up until 20 points. A few serve receive errors and defensive mishaps took us out of that set."
The next two sets weren't as close and the Bulldogs lost their third game in a row.
Grayce Jones led Defiance with 19 assists and seven digs. Karleigh Hoffman added five kills and eight digs. Aleigha Coffman paced the team in kills with nine while Elizabeth Hoffman led in digs with 19.
The Bulldogs will be back in action again on Monday at home against Paulding.
At Lima Shawnee
Lima Shawnee def. Defiance 26-24, 25-16, 25-18
Lima Shawnee (4-2, 2-1 WBL) - No statistics.
Defiance (3-6, 1-1 WBL) - Aleigha Coffman, 9 kills, 4 digs; Karleigh Hoffman 5 kills, 8 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 19 digs; Madilyn Coler 10 digs; Grayce Jones 19 assists, 7 digs.
