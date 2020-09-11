KENTON — Defiance made the trip to Kenton and came back with a straight-set win as the Bulldogs scored a 25-19, 25-21, 25-12 win in Western Buckeye League volleyball action on Thursday.
Kendall Black led the Bulldogs with 11 kills in the win. Alyssa Valle had a big game from the back line, serving up five aces, plus she had 10 digs. Kaitlyn Parrish finished the match with 16 digs.
“The girls have been working hard and they are pushing themselves to get better,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “I am proud of they way they all played tonight as a team.”
Defiance (2-5, 1-2 WBL) return to action Monday at Paulding.
At Kenton
Defiance def. Kenton 25-19, 25-21, 25-12
Defiance (2-6, 1-2 WBL) — Kendall Black 11 kills, 25-26 hitting, 4 blocks, 9 digs; Graicen Siler 6 kills, 11-15 hitting; Grayce Jones 6 kills, 10-14 hitting, 10-11 serving, 3 digs, 5 assists; Kinley Maynard 3 kills, 10-13 hitting; Lilly Lacey 3 kills, 10-12 hitting, 8 digs, 19 assists; Kaitlyn Parrish 19-19 serving, 16 digs; Madilyn Coler 14-16 serving, 2 aces, 7 digs; Alyssa Valle 15-15 serving, 5 aces, 10 digs.
Kenton (1-3, 0-3 WBL) — No statistics.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-7, 25-16.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-19, 25-16.
