Defiance made it back-to-back wins on the schedule on Thursday, dominating Western Buckeye League foe Kenton at "The Dawg Pound" to move to 2-1 in league play with a 25-16, 25-6, 25-15 victory.
The Bulldogs improved as the match went on, routing the Wildcats (2-6, 0-3 WBL) with 17 aces as a team. Sophomore outside hitter Kendall Liffick was responsible for seven of those aces on a 20-of-23 night on the service line for Defiance (5-6).
"Every league game is tough, we know that, and we played Kenton this summer and they were looking really good this summer so we were preparing all week for a tough match tonight," said DHS coach Jolene Williams. "The girls are doing good, they stayed positive tonight. We switched up our lineup on Monday and this was a good opportunity to run through it again."
Grayce Jones filled up the stat sheet in the win for Defiance with seven kills, 10 assists, four aces and four digs. Junior Amelia Hernandez and senior Kinley Maynard each had six kills while junior libero Elizabeth Hoffman tallied 18 digs and two aces on the night.
"It was tough for us last season (to find consistency) and I feel like we keep talking about the things we need to get better at and that's one of them," said Williams. "I was really happy with the way they played and how they could make something positive out of anything that came over the net."
Defiance will play consecutive road games in their next two outings with a trip to Wauseon on Saturday at 11 a.m. before visiting Lima Bath in league action on Monday.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Kenton, 25-16, 25-6, 25-15
Kenton (2-6, 0-3 WBL) - No statistics.
Defiance (5-6, 2-1 WBL) - Amelia Hernandez 6 kills; Kinley Maynard 15-16 hitting, 6 kills; Grayce Jones 9-14 hitting, 7 kills, 14-15 serving, 4 aces, 4 digs, 10 assists; Elizabeth Hoffman 10-12 serving, 2 aces, 18 digs; Josslyn Jerger 2 aces, 4 digs, 10 assists; Kendall Liffick 20-23 serving, 7 aces; Brooke Gathman 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Bella Walz 4 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-7, 25-10.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-18, 17-25, third-set forfeit.
