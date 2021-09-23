ELIDA — For the second straight Western Buckeye League match, Defiance took the first set but was unable to build off the triumph as the Bulldogs dropped their second straight league outing Thursday at Elida in four sets.
The Bulldogs (6-9, 3-3 WBL) picked up a 25-18 first-set victory before falling in straight sets afterwards, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20.
Junior Amelia Hernandez led the way with seven kills on 17-of-22 hitting for Defiance while freshman Karleigh Hoffman and Kinley Maynard tallied six kills apiece.
“We played very well in the first set,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “I saw so many good things and then, well, we lost it. We missed 18 serves tonight. You can’t win matches that way.”
Defiance finished with 22 service errors in the setback as sophomore Josslyn Jerger was the leader at the service line with six aces on 17-19 serving. Jerger added 20 assists and 12 digs on the night for the visitors.
The Bulldogs will get a break from the WBL slate after three straight conference contests with a trip to Bryan on Monday before hosting Celina on Tuesday.
At Elida
Elida def. Defiance, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20
Defiance (6-9, 3-3 WBL) - Aleigha Coffman 19-26 hitting, 4 kills; Amelia Hernandez 17-22 hitting, 7 kills; Josslyn Jerger 4 kills, 17-19 serving, 6 aces, 12 digs, 20 assists, 91-94 setting; Kinley Maynard 21-27 hitting, 6 kills; Brooke Gathman 3 kills, 12-14 serving; Grayce Jones 9-14 hitting, 4 digs, 4 assists, 30-32 setting; Karleigh Hoffman 20-25 hitting, 6 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 13-13 serve receive; Elizabeth Hoffman 11-15 serving, 23 digs, 21-24 serve receive; Bella Walz 7-10 serving, 13 digs, 16-21 serve receive; Madilyn Coler 12-15 serving, 13 digs, 10-11 serve receive.
Elida (6-4, 2-2 WBL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-15, 25-18.
