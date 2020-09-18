ELIDA -- Defiance came up short in its quest for a second straight Western Buckeye League victory on Thursday at the Elida Fieldhouse, dropping a three-set clash to host Elida.
Kendall Black led Defiance with 10 kills on 22-22 hitting while Lilly Lacey had 12 digs and 10 assists. Alyssa Valle was solid serving, recording six aces. Kaitlyn Parrish racked up 25 digs.
“(The girls) fought hard,” said DHS head coach Jolene Williams of the setback, which dropped the Blue Bulldogs to 2-8 (1-3 WBL) on the year. “We allowed too many errors and couldn’t come back.”
Defiance will return to action Saturday for a home clash with Wauseon at 3 p.m. before resuming WBL action on Thursday, Sept. 24 against Lima Bath at “The Dawg Pound.”
At Elida
Elida def. Defiance, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
Defiance (2-8, 1-3 WBL) - Lilly Lacey 18-24 hitting, 3 kills, 3 blocks, 12 digs, 10 assists; Kinley Maynard 14-16 hitting; Kendall Black 10 kills, 22-22 hitting, 12-13 serving, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Graicen Siler 16-21 hitting; Alyssa Valle 13-14 serving, 6 aces, 15 digs; Grayce Jones 8-10 serving, 2 aces, 12 digs, 7 assists; Kaitlyn Parrish 25 digs; Madilyn Coler 11 digs;
Elida (5-4, 2-2 WBL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Elida, 25-15, 25-23.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-9, 15-25, 25-14.
