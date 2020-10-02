CELINA — Defiance was dealt its third straight defeat Thursday night at venerable Celina Fieldhouse, falling 25-11, 25-12, 28-26 in Western Buckeye League action against Celina.
“Celina was fast and strong, and our defense was weak,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “We fought hard the third set. Elizabeth Hoffman stepped up when we needed her to and she did a great job.
“Kinley (Maynard) did a good job for us outside tonight and she is building her confidence every match. Kendall Black played hard at the net trying to get touches on as many balls as possible.”
The Bulldogs will face another tough league test Tuesday at “The Supreme Court” in Ottawa with a match against Division III No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (16-0, 6-0) before a Thursday home tilt with Wapakoneta.
At Celina
Celina def. Defiance, 25-11, 25-12, 28-26
Defiance (4-11, 2-4 WBL) - Lilly Lacey 12-15 hitting, 5 kills, 15 digs, 11 assists; Kinley Maynard 21-23 hitting, 5 kills, 4 digs; Kendall Black 16-18 hitting, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Graicen Siler 3 kills; Alyssa Valle 10-11 serving, 12 digs, 12-13 serve receive; Kaitlyn Parrish 15 digs, 22-25 serve receive; Elizabeth Hoffman 8 digs; Madilyn Coler 8 digs; Grayce Jones 15 digs, 5 assists.
Celina (9-6, 4-1 WBL) - No statistics.
Reserves: Celina, 25-20, 25-17.
Freshmen: Celina, 25-18, 25-23.
