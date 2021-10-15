AYERSVILLE — Ayersville rallied from a pair of narrow defeats in the first two sets of Thursday’s conference finale against Paulding at “The Hangar” but roared back to win the final three sets and clinch third place in the GMC standings with a 24-26, 23-25, 25-10, 25-21, 16-14 victory.
Macie Froelich's 18 kills led the way for the Pilots, which finished 5-2 in league action behind league champ Tinora and runner-up Fairview. Taylor Waldron added 13 kills as the Ayersville duo combined for seven aces. Haley Ketcham chipped in six aces.
Katie Beckman racked up 17 kills in the setback for Paulding while Claire Schweller had 27 assists and 12 digs and Janae Pease chipped in four aces and 26 digs.
In other league action, Hicksville’s Molly Crall doubled up with 10 kills and 10 digs as the Aces picked up a three-set win at Antwerp and Wayne Trace’s Gracie Shepherd put up 12 kills and 15 digs as the Raiders rolled past Edgerton, 25-15, 25-8, 25-10.
Outside of GMC play, Hilltop secured the outright Buckeye Border Conference championship by dominating Holgate 25-8, 25-7, 25-10 to cap an unbeaten league run. Led by 15 kills from Gabbie Rodriguez, the Cadets (17-5, 7-0 BBC) secured the program’s first BBC championship since 2004.
At Antwerp
Hicksville def. Antwerp, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
Hicksville (16-6, 4-3 GMC) - Molly Crall 10 kills, 10 digs; Avery Slattery 6 kills, 5 blocks; Lynae Poling 8 kills; Aubrie Baird 19 assists, 3 aces, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Sydney Bland 4 kills, 5 digs; Izzie Smith 5 digs; Ronnie Vasquez 6 digs.
Antwerp (8-13, 2-5 GMC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Antwerp won.
At Ayersville
Ayersville def. Paulding, 24-26, 23-25, 25-10, 25-21, 16-14
Paulding (6-16, 1-6 GMC) - Katie Beckman 17 kills, 10-11 serving, 5 digs; Claire Schweller 4 kills, 27 assists, 16-18 serving, 12 digs; Ellie Barton 4 kills, 4 digs; Makayla Suffel 3 kills, 2 blocks, 19-20 serving, 7 digs; Brook Bakle 5 blocks, 4 digs; Janae Pease 4 aces, 18-19 serving, 20-20 serve receive, 26 digs; Maci Kauser 18 digs.
Ayersville (15-7, 5-2 GMC) - Macie Froelich 18 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Taylor Waldron 13 kills, 3 aces; Taylor Craft 7 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces; Haley Ketcham 6 aces.
Reserves: Ayersville, 25-17, 25-15.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Edgerton, 25-15, 25-8, 25-10
Edgerton (6-15, 0-7 GMC) - No statistics.
Wayne Trace (14-8, 3-4 GMC) - Christina Graham 2 aces, 6 kills, 4 digs; Kacy Hornish 3 aces, 4 kills, 15 assists, 11 digs; Paige Alber 4 aces, 17 assists, 10 digs; Rachel Stoller 8 kills, 9 digs; Gracie Shepherd 12 kills, 3 blocks, 15 digs; Sydnee Sinn 8 kills, 7 digs; Kaitlin Slade 8 digs.
Reserves: Edgerton, 25-20, 25-14.
At Liberty Center
Miller City def. Liberty Center, 25-10, 25-21, 20-25, 25-11
Miller City (17-4) - Lexi Banks 12 kills, 20 digs; Abi Lammers 20 kills, 17 digs; Abi Teders 6 kills, 2 blocks; Samantha DeMuth 7 kills; Grace Pfau 36 assists, 19 digs; Josie Otto 14 digs, 6 aces; Tessa Oedy 29 digs, 2 aces.
Liberty Center (8-14) - No statistics.
Reserves: Miller City, 25-20, 25-22.
At Holgate
Hilltop def. Holgate, 25-8, 25-7, 25-10
Hilltop (17-5, 7-0 BBC) - Jayma Bailey 15-15 hitting, 5 kills, 3 digs; Alex Horton 24-24 serving, 4 aces, 4 digs; Ray Saunders 14-15 serving, 2 aces, 3 digs; Joscelyn Layman 17-18 setting, 9 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 19-20 hitting, 15 kills; Mia Hancock 6 kills; Kacy Connolly 38-38 setting, 22 assists; Libbie Baker 13-13 hitting, 8 kills, 5 blocks.
Holgate (5-16, 1-6 BBC) - Carissa Meyer 9-11 serve receive, 5 kills, 6 digs; Jordyn Altman 10-10 serve receive; Lexa Schuller 2 aces, 9 assists, 3 digs; Olivia Blaker 14-16 serve receive, 3 digs.
Reserves: Holgate, 25-22, 25-21
At North Central
North Central def. Montpelier, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22
Montpelier (10-12, 4-3 BBC) - Ariel Page 8 kills; Chelsea McCord 7 kills, 3 blocks; Cadey Hilliard 9 digs.
North Central (18-4, 6-1 BBC) - Kendal Bonney 25 kills, 3 blocks, 15 assists; Madison Brown 13 kills, 25 assists, 5 digs; Lauren Balser 4 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Alexia Miller 6 digs, 2 aces; Erin Elser 5 digs, 3 aces.
Reserves: North Central, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21.
At Pettisville
Pettisville def. Stryker, 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16
Stryker (7-15, 2-5 BBC) - Brianna Breier 35-43 hitting, 9 kills; Haylee Fulk 18 assists; Kaitlyn Myers 5 assists; Sage Woolace 34 digs, 23-26 serving, 2 aces; Emma Fulk 25 digs; Gabby Ramon 17-20 serving, 2 aces.
Pettisville (7-15, 3-4 BBC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Pettisville, 25-14, 25-27, 25-18.
At Fayette
Edon def. Fayette, 25-8, 25-9, 25-9
Edon (11-8, 5-2 BBC) - Carlie Kiess 3 aces; Olivia Mitchell 6 kills; Kerrin Towers 2 aces; Ashley Kaylor 2 aces; Allison Kaylor 3 aces; Natalie Wofford 4 kills; Emma Hickman 11 assists, 3 aces.
Fayette (0-18, 0-7 BBC) - No statistics.
Reserves: Edon, 25-7, 25-9.
At Ottoville
Ottoville def. Continental, 25-11, 25-13, 25-10
Continental (2-19, 0-6 PCL) - No statistics.
Ottoville (15-7, 4-2 PCL) - Tara Heitmeyer 12 kills, 5 blocks; Carly Thorbahn 6 kills, 3 aces; Claire Knotts 5 aces; Erica Thorbahn 20 assists.
Reserves: Ottoville, 25-10, 25-15.
