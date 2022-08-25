ARCHBOLD — Archbold volleyball picked up their second win of the season in a 25-7, 26-24, 25-9 home victory over Ayersville on Thursday.
The Blue Streaks (2-1) started out strong with an emphatic 25-7 in the first set but were challenged in the second by the Pilots (2-2), who held a 24-23 lead and forced Archbold to call their second timeout of the set. But Archbold scored the next three points in the set to take it and then opened up a 10-2 lead in the third set to run away the contest.
Keely Culler led the way for Archbold with 15 kills, two blocks, four aces and 12 assists. Chaney Brodbeck was also impressive for the Blue Streaks as she racked up 11 kills, six aces and a 14 assists.
Over in Defiance county, Fairview picked up their second win in as many matches in a easy 25-10, 25-15, 25-9 win over Bryan.
The Apaches (2-0) saw Kelly Crites lead the way on offense with 20 kills while Paige Ricica added eight to go along with a team-best seven aces. Freshman Aubrey Hammer led the way on defense with 11 digs while her sister Haley Hammer had 31 assists.
Crystal Fillman led the way for Bryan with 10 assists and two aces.
At Archbold
Archbold def. Ayersville 25-7, 26-24, 25-9
Ayersville (2-2) - No statistics.
Archbold (2-1) - Keely Culler 15 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces, 12 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 11 kills, 6 aces, 14 assists; Olivia Liechty 8 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces; Ella Bowman 4 kills.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Bryan 25-10, 25-15, 25-9
Bryan (0-2) - Crystal Fillman 10 assists, 2 aces; McKenzie Mason 12 digs; Ella Vansteenkiste 4 blocks.
Fairview (2-0) - Carrie Zeedyk 6 digs; Aubrey Hammer 3 kills, 11-12 attacking, 12-12 serving, 11 digs; Payshince 5 kills, 11-13 attacking; Haley Hammer 31 assists, 15-15 serving, 2 aces, 5 digs; Bethany Singer 6 digs; Kelly Crites 20 kills, 26-29 attacking, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Paige Ricica 8 kills, 7 aces, 30-30 serving, 9 digs, 10-11 serve receive.
Reserves: Fairview, 25-20, 28-26.
At Wauseon
Hicksville def. Wauseon, 24-26, 25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13
Hicksville (1-1) - Molly Crall 18 kills, 4 assists, 23 digs, 4 blocks; Lynae Poling 15 kills; Aubrie Baird 36 assists, 3 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Lindsay Bergman 6 kills, 6 assists, 24 digs, 3 blocks; Elise Baldwin 5 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Lydia Van Scoder 4 kills; Martina Vasquez 13 digs; Delaney Johnson 8 digs.
Wauseon (0-2) - No statistics.
Reserves: Hicksville, 25-15, 26-24.
At Pettisville
Pettisville def. Paulding, 26-28, 25-15, 25-27, 25-17, 19-17
Paulding (1-2) - Carlea Kuckuck 17 kills; Katie Beckman 11 kills, 33 assists, 2 aces; Maci Kauser 26 digs; Aeylah Hitzeman 6 kills.
Pettisville (3-0) - No statistics.
Reserves: Paulding, 26-24, 25-22.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Antwerp 27-25, 25-16, 25-7
Antwerp (2-3) - No statistics.
Miller City (3-0) - Morgan Verhoff 4 kills, 12 digs, 4 blocks; Savanna Niese 4 kills, 11 digs, 5 blocks; Josie Otto 22 assists, 13 digs; Tori Wenzinger 24 digs; Jordan Schnipke 5 kills
Reserves: Antwerp, 25-21, 25-20.
At North Central
Edgerton def. North Central, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Edgerton (3-0) - No statistics
North Central (0-3) - Kaytee Tomblin 6 kills, 8 blocks, 5 digs; Macie Gendron 8 kills, 10 assists; Isabelle Burnett 7 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs; Brooke St. John 13 digs; Maddy Zimmerman 11 digs.
At Ottoville
Ottoville def. Patrick Henry, 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Patrick Henry (1-1) - Karsyn Weber 6 kills, 3 aces; Whitney Johnson 20 assists; Baylor McGraw 22 digs; Allie Arnos 2 blocks; Megan Meyer 2 blocks.
Ottoville (3-1) - No statistics.
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 25-16, 25-16.
At Edon
Hilltop def. Edon, 25-16, 25-11, 25-8
Hilltop (2-0) - Jayma Bailey 12-12 serving, 3 kills; Eleana VanArsdalen 17-18 setting, 10 assists; Joscelyn Layman 11-14 serving, 2 aces, 34-38 passing, 16 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 10-10 serve receive, 5 digs, 19-22 attacking, 15 kills, Mia Hancock 11-11 serving, 6 kills; Brynn Rodriguez 4 kills; Libbie Baker 3 blocks.
Edon (0-2) - Ella Osborn 8 digs, Natalie Wofford 3 digs, Emma Hickman 4 digs.
Reserves: Edon, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22
At Montpelier
Stryker def. Montpelier, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
Stryker (2-1) - Gabby Ramon 20-24 hitting, 7 kills; Emma Fulk 29-31 hitting, 5 kills, 7 digs; Kaitlyn Myers 10 assists, 11-13 serving, 2 aces; Adysen Andres 8 assists; Sage Woolace 15-16 serving, 3 aces, 19 digs.
Montpelier (0-2) - Emily Manisaeng 4 kills, 14 digs; Madelyn Hopper 3 kills; Kelsie Bumb 3 assists, 22 digs; Aleigha Hilliard 25 digs; Lydia Stimpfle 14 digs; Jada Uribes 4 aces, 4 blocks; Jacee Altaffer 2 blocks.
Reserves: Stryker, 25-19, 12-25, 27-25.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 14-25, 25-19, 25-23, 26-28, 15-12
Wapakoneta (4-0, 1-0 WBL) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (3-2, 0-1 WBL) - Miya Ellerbrock 20 kills, 27 digs, 6 aces; Claudia Maag 16 digs; Sienna Fry 16 kills, 4 blocks; Kaitlyn Kimmet 13 kills, 4 blocks; Addy Bellman 49 assists, 4 aces, 12 digs; Reese Van Oss 26 digs; Claire Kreischer 3 aces.
Reserves: Wapakoneta, 28-26, 7-25, 25-23.
