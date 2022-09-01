Hicksville and Tinora picked up road victories in area volleyball action on Thursday evening, downing Continental and Liberty Center, respectively.
For Hicksville, 12 kills from Molly Crall led the ledger for the 3-1 Aces while Lynae Poling added seven and Aubrie Baird recorded 19 assists and 12 digs in a 25-18, 25-8, 25-21 win over the Pirates.
Meanwhile, freshman Tatum Creps recorded eight kills for the Rams to help power a 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 win in Henry County. Teammate Maggi Nagel led the way with nine kills and four blocks while Avery Morris added six kills.
Elsewhere in volleyball action, Elida defeated 11-time Western Buckeye League champion Ottawa-Glandorf in four sets (25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14) to hand the Titans their second straight loss to start the league slate.
The two defeats for the Titans mark the first time since 2011 that O-G has lost more than one WBL contest and just the second time since 2004.
At Continental
Hicksville def. Continental 25-18, 25-8, 25-21
Hicksville (3-1) - Molly Crall 12 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks; Lynae Poling 7 kills; Aubrie Baird 19 assists, 3 aces, 12 digs; Lindsay Bergman 4 kills, 2 aces, 4 assists; Elise Baldwin 4 kills; Martina Vasquez 2 aces, 3 digs; Delaney Johnson 5 digs.
Continental (2-3) - Delaney Bowers 6 kills, 5 digs, 5 aces, 2 blocks; Macie Cordes 3 kills, 3 digs; Teaghan McDougle 11 assists; Olivia Logan 7 digs.
Reserves: Hicksville 25-8, 25-10.
At Liberty Center
Tinora def. Liberty Center, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20
Tinora (4-2) - Addison Gerken 3 digs, 15-15 serving, 8 assists; Zoe Roesti 12-14 serving, 20 assists; Kylee Dickinson 8 digs; Maggi Nagel 9 kills, 4 blocks; Emma Cramer 8 digs, 16-17 serve receive; Paige Sebring 3 digs, 2 aces; Avery Morris 6 kills, 9 digs; Dakota Sines 3 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Logan McQuillin 10 digs, 12-12 serving, 2 aces; Kenzi Nagel 2 blocks; Paige Gamby 4 kills; Tatum Creps 8 kills.
Liberty Center (1-5) - No statistics.
Reserves: Tinora, 22-25, 25-12, 25-15.
At Paulding
Paulding def. Delphos Jefferson, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21
Delphos Jefferson (2-4) - No statistics.
Paulding (3-2) - Katie Beckman 10 kills, 25 assists, 2 aces; Jocelynn Parrett 9 kills, 13 digs, 2 assists; Carlea Kuckuck 7 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Maci Kauser 23 digs.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-7, 25-10.
At Crestview
Crestview def. Antwerp, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21
Antwerp (2-5) - No statistics.
Crestview (2-3) - No statistics.
Reserves: Crestview, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19.
At Napoleon
Perrysburg def. Napoleon, 25-9, 25-22, 25-10
Perrysburg (3-0, 2-0 NLL) - No statistics.
Napoleon (1-3, 0-2 NLL) - No statistics.
At Patrick Henry
Miller City def. Patrick Henry, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19
Miller City (6-0) - No statistics.
Patrick Henry (2-3) - Karsyn Weber 11 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; Whitney Johnson 23 assists; Alli Arnos 2 blocks; Mariah Boyer 2 aces.
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 25-20, 25-18.
At Montpelier
Pettisville def. Montpelier, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20
Pettisville (5-0) - No statistics.
Montpelier (0-6) - Aleigha Hillard 11 digs; Jada Uribes 7 kills, 2 blocks; Kelsie Bumb 4 kills, 19 digs, 3 aces, 3 assists; Emma Uyttenhove 14 digs, 2 aces; Madelyn Hopper 2 blocks; Tatum Grime 4 assists.
Reserves: Pettisville, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21.
At Stryker
Hilltop def. Stryker 25-13, 25-13, 25-19
Hilltop (4-1) - Jayma Bailey 6 digs; Eleana VanArsdalen 5 digs, 8 assists; Joscelun Layman 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 9 digs, 17 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 15-17 serving, 14-14 serve receive, 22 digs; 25-30 attacking, 6 kills; Mia Hancock 14-14 serving, 10 digs, 16-17 attacking 11 kills, 2 blocks; Brynn Rodriguez 11-13 attacking 6 kills; Libbie Baker 2 aces, 13 digs, 14-14 attacking, 6 kills, 6 blocks.
Stryker (2-4) - Gabby Ramon 21-24 attacking, 5 kills; Kaitlyn Myers 5 assists; Adysen Andres 3 assists; Sage Woolace 21 digs; Emma Fulk 16 digs; Emmalyn Westrick 2 blocks.
Reserves: Hilltop 25-17, 25-23.
At Edon
Edon def. North Central 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20
North Central (1-4) - No statistics
Edon (1-5) - Emma Hickman 18 assists, 4 kills, 8 digs; Natalie Wofford 9 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Genna Ripke 4 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Ella Osborn 9 digs; Grace Ripke 4 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Emma Howard 4 kills.
At Elida
Elida def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14
Ottawa-Glandorf (3-3, 0-2 WBL) - Miya Ellerbrock 4 aces, 19 kills, 28 digs; Claudia Maag 7 kills, 14 digs; Sienna Fry 13 kills; Kaitlyn Kimmet 12 kills; Addy Bellman 11 digs, 51 assists; Reese Van Oss 2 aces, 27 digs; Bailey Krouse 15 digs.
Elida (3-2, 2-0 WBL) - No statistics.
Reserves: O-G, 25-12, 25-13.
