HAVILAND — Ten different area schools competed at the annual Wayne Trace Invitational track meet on Thursday with Tinora coming out on top in both the boys and girls competitions.
The boys won with a score of 110 which was 31 points higher than Fairview's second place 79 points. Wayne Trace was third with 72 points.
Wayne Trace's Maddox Treece dominated the dash events, taking home first in the 100 (11.78), 200 (23.97) and 400 (53.55) meter dashes.
Holgate controlled the distance races as Richard Bower took home second in the 1600 and first in the 3200 (10:32.70). Tinora's Jaxen Durfey won the 1600 with a time of 4:48.81.
Tinora paced the relays winning three of the four events. Lance Rinkel was a part of the 800, 1600 and 3200 relay teams that took the top spot. Gavin Rinkel and Dustin Haas were both apart of the 800 and 1600 teams.
The winners in the field events were well-spread out. Landyn Whitman of Wayne Trace took home the shot put (47.02.5) while Stryker's Jake Gaskill barley edged out Tinora's Paul Colon in the discus (127-05).
On the girls side of things it was a two team race but Tinora barley edged out Wayne Trace for the top spot with a 118.33 score to their 115.
Five athletes set meet records on the day.
Wayne Trace's Sydnee Sinn won the 400 meter dash with a meet record of 100.28, breaking a record that was held for eight years. The Raider foursome of Rachel Stoller, Kiara Bahena, Gracie Shepherd and Sinn beat the previous record in the 1600 relay with a time of 4:12.59, which was 30 seconds ahead of second place Fairview.
Lastly, Antwerp's Leslie Pollock broke the meet record in shotput by 15 feet with a throw of 143-08. Her throw was 34 feet longer than the second place throw at the meet.
As for the other events, Kjerstin Scott took first in the 100 meter dash for Tinora (13.81) and second in the 200 meter dash to Stoller (27.78). Holgate's Elisabeth Willet won both the 1600 (5:48.87) and the 3200 (12:55) meter runs.
The relays were controlled by Wayne Trace as they took home the 800, 1600 and the 3200. Tinora won the 400.
Justine Eis won the shot put (36-01) for Holgate, Gracie Shepherd took home the high jump title (5-02) for Wayne Trace and Addison Lee won the long jump (15-10.5) for Tinora.
At Wayne Trace
Boys
Tinora 110, Fairview 79, Wayne Trace 72, Ayersville 51, Holgate 44, Antwerp 39, Edgerton 38, Hicksville 25, Continental 17, Stryker 10, Edon 10.
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Treece (WT), 11.78; Roth (Edg), Sweinhagen (T), Recker (Ayers). 200 meters - 1. Treece (WT), 23.97; Miler (Ayers), Roth (Edg), Hastings (F). 400 meters - 1. Treece (WT), 53.55; Morehead (WT), Mayes (C), Burke (Edg). 800 meters - Rabe (F), 2:14.02; Schliesser (Hick), Cunningham (T), Molitor (WT). 1600 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 4:48.81; Bower (Holg), Casillas (Holg), Winslow (Ant). 3200 meters - 1. Bower (Holg), 10:32.70; Westrick (T), Sims (F), Fritz (Holg). 110 hurdles - 1. Etter (C), 18.78; Williams (F), Sentle (Hick), Askins (T). 300 hurdles - 1. Herman (Edg), 43.77; Smith (F), Anders (T), Sentle (Hick). 400 relay - 1. Fairview (Chapman, Hastings, Minic, Kern), 47.73; Ayersville, Antwerp. 800 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Eckert, Haas, Sweinhagen), 1:38; Fairview, Ayersville. 1600 relay - Tinora (Rinkel, Eckert, Haas, Durfey), 3:41.87; Fairview, Holgate. 3200 meters - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Anders, Westrick, Durfey), 9:04.47; Holgate, Wayne Trace.
Field Events
High jump - 1. 5 (T), 6-02; Smith (F), Flory (Ayers), Dangler (WT). Long jump - 1. Miler (Ayers), 19-11.25; Trevino (Ayers), Ackerman (T), Kern (F). Shot put - 1. Whitman (WT), 47-02; Landers (Ant), Hulbert (Edg), Bohn (T). Discus - 1. Gaskill (S), 127-05; Colon (T), Landers (Ant), Flower (E).
Girls
Tinora 118.33, Wayne Trace 115, Holgate 52, Fairview 46, Hicksville 41, Ayersville 38, Antwerp 38, Continental 19.66, Edgerton 16, Stryker 11, Edon 1.
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Scott (T), 13.81; Gray (T), Altimus (Ant), Pier (C). 200 meters - 1. Stoller (WT), 27.78; Scott (T), Schindler (Ayers), Mueller (T). 400 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 1:00.28; Stoller (WT), Mueller (T), Meyer (T). 800 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 2:31.77; Bahena (WT), Tegenkamp (C), Zeedyk (F). 1600 meters - 1. Willett (Holg), 5:48.87; Sattler (T), Zeedyk (F), Metz (Hick). 3200 meters - 1. Willett (Holg), 12:55.35; Rohrs (F), Moore (WT), Metz (Hick). 100 hurdles - 1. Dockery (Ayers), 19.17; Baird (Hick), Singer (F), Westrick (T). 300 hurdles - 1. Shepherd (WT), 53.01; Baird (Hick), Elkins (WT), Killgallon (Ayers). 800 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Miller, Myers), 1:56.02; Ayersville, Tinora. 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Stoller, Behena, Shepherd, Sinn), 4:12.59; Fairview, Tinora. 3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Miller, Bahena, Moore, Sinn), 10:46.36; Tinora, Holgate. 400 relay - 1. Tinora (Meyer, Gray, Durfey, Scott), 54.04; Ayersville, Antwerp.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-02; Sines (T), Harmon (Hick), Tegenkamp (C). Long jump - 1. Lee (T), 15-10.5; Breier (S), K. Zeedyk (F), Meyer (T). Shot put - 1. Ju. Eis (Holg), 36-01.5; Pollock (Ant), Reineke (T), Jo. Eis (Holg). Discus - 1. Pollock (Ant), 143-08; Neidhardt (Hick), Ju. Eis (Holg), Reineke (T).
