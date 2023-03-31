Tinora picked up a pair of victories in area track action against Tinora on Thursday in a dual meet as the Ram boys rolled to a 110-18 victory and the Tinora girls edged out the Archers, 67-60.
In the boys meet, the Rams picked up wins in all events as sophomore Lucas Stein took both the shot put and discus titles and Jaxson Durfey won the 1600 and 3200. Jacob Bishop was another double winner for Tinora, winning both the long jump and 200.
On the girls side, Lauren Sattler set a new school record with a time of 5:20.13 in the 1600 while also picking up a win in the 800. Karli Okuley won the 300 hurdles while sister Nova was tops in the 400. Freshman Amelia Graham was a multiple winner for Antwerp, taking the high jump, pole vault, 100 and 200 meter titles for Antwerp. Leigha Doster won the 3200 for the Archers while Autumn Zuber took the discus title.
At Tinora
Boys Meet
Tinora 110, Antwerp 18
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Stein (T), 41-1.25; Bohn (T), White (T). Discus - 1. Stein (T), 108-7.5; Bohn (T), White (T). High jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 5-8; Bishop (T), D. Sholl (A). Long jump - 1. Bishop (T), 17-7.25; McKeever (A), Ankney (T). Pole vault - 1. Luellen (T), 7-6; S. McMaster (A), Hoffman (T).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora, 9:29.22. 100 meters - 1. Sweinhagen (T), 11.46; D. Sholl (A), Jimenez (T). 800 relay - 1. Tinora, 1:35.96. 1600 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 4:47; Westrick (T), Winslow (A). 400 relay - 1. Tinora, 46.63. 400 meters - 1. Westrick (T), 57.58; Gentit (T), Luellen (T). 300 hurdles - 1. Anders (T), 44.53; Askins (T), Franks (A). 800 meters - 1. Coy (T), 2:14.65; Winslow (A), Baldridge (T). 200 meters - 1. Bishop (T), 25.85; McKeever (A), Martin (T). 3200 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 10:25.81; C. Laker (A), Meyer (T). 1600 relay - 1. Tinora, 3:39.25.
Girls Meet
Tinora 67, Antwerp 60
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Creps (T), 26-3.25; Zuber (A), Wiemken (T). Discus - 1. Zuber (A), 79-0.5; Smith (A), G. Meyer (T). High jump - 1. A .Graham (A), 4-6; N. Okuley, Bailey. Long jump - 1. A Lee (T), 16-7; O’Donnell (A), M. Lee (T). Pole vault - 1. A. Graham (A), 8-6; Dickinson (T).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Antwerp, 12:41.12. 100 meters - 1. A. Graham (A), 13.5; Durfey (T), Isalberti (T). 800 relay - 1. Tinora, 1:54.41. 1600 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 5:20.13; Doster (A), Stiebling (A). 400 relay - 1. Tinora, 58.26. 400 meters - 1. N. Okuley (T), 1:10.71; Snyder (A), Hormann (A). 300 hurdles - 1. K. Okuley (T), 54.76; McAlexander (A), Dickinson (T). 800 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 2:34.32; E. Westrick (T), Snyder (A). 200 meters - 1. A. Graham (A), 28.46; N. Okuley (T), Smith (T). 3200 meters - 1. Doster (A), 13.44; Stiebling (A), I. Graham (A).. 1600 relay - 1. Tinora, 4:25.84.
