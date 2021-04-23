PAULDING — Ottoville picked up wins in both the boys and girls meets during tri-match action at Paulding with the Panthers and Fort Jennings on Thursday.

In the boys meet, Carter Horstman won the 1600 and was second in the 3200 while running a leg of the winning 3200 relay for the Big Green. Dominic Carnahan was a winner in the long jump and 400 for Paulding while running a leg of the 800 relay. Brian Manz won the 100 and 200 and anchored the 800 relay for Paulding.

On the girls side, Ottoville freshman Gabby Metzger was a winner in the 100 and second in the 200 and ran a leg of the winning 400 relay. Paulding junior Claire Schweller was a winner in the pole vault and 300 hurdles individually while joining Maggie Manz (first in 200) and Janae Pease (first in 400) as double-winners on the 800 relay squad.

At Paulding

Boys Meet

Ottoville 86, Paulding 57, Fort Jennings 17

Field Events

Shot put - 1. Looser (O), 36-9; Hornish (P), Stone (FJ), Goodwin (P); Discus - 1. Trentman (O), 117-0; Looser (O), Hornish (P), Lamb (P); High jump - 1. Manns (O), 5-10; Schlagbaum (O), Kortokrax (O), Turnwald (O); Long jump - 1. Carnahan (P), 16-8.75; Kortokrax (O), Edelbrock (O), Lamb (P); Pole vault - 1. Ankney (P), 8-0; Brinkman (O), Schnipke (O), Herman (O).

Running Events

3200 relay - 1. Ottoville (C. Horstman, W. Horstman, Looser, Furley), 9:52.9; Fort Jennings; 110 hurdles - 1. Kortokrax (O), 17.78; Arnold (P); 100 meters - 1. B. Manz (P), 12.0; A. Manz (P), Hart (FJ), Lemieux (P); 800 relay - 1. Paulding (C. Manz, A. Manz, Carnahan, B. Manz), 1:40.59; Ottoville, Fort Jennings; 1600 meters - 1. C. Horstman (O), 5:29.56; German (FJ), Ankney (P), B. Horstman (O); 400 relay - Paulding (C. Manz, A. Manz, Carnahan, B. Manz), 49.03; Fort Jennings, Ottoville; 400 meters - 1. Carnahan (P), 59.95; Horstman (O), Trentman (O), Brinkman (O); 300 hurdles - 1. Schlagbaum (O), 44.04; Kortokrax (O), Manns (O), Suever (FJ); 800 meters - 1. Furley (O), 2:19.88; C. Horstman (O), Ankney (P), A. Looser (O); 200 meters - 1. B. Manz (P), 25.14; C. Manz (P), Maag (FJ), Suever (FJ); 3200 meters - 1. German (FJ), 12:22.2; Horstman (O); 1600 relay - 1. Ottoville A (Manns, Furley, Trentman, Schlagbaum), 3:57.42; Fort Jennings.

Girls Meet

Ottoville 78, Paulding 52, Fort Jennings 29

Field Events

Shot put - 1. Ellerbrock (O), 27-9.5; Martz (O), Fisher (P), Honigford (O); Discus - 1. Ellerbrock (O), 79-5.5; Knippen (O), Martz (O), Fisher (P); High jump - 1. March (P), 4-6; M. Manz (P), Swint (O), Ross (O); Long jump - 1. Liebrecht (FJ), 13-10.5; Rue (P), Grote (FJ), Turnwald (O); Pole vault - 1. Schweller (P), 10-0.

Running Events

3200 relay - 1. Fort Jennings (Grote, Meyer, Maag, Webken), 12:17.03; 100 hurdles - 1. Burgei (O), 17.55; Saxton (O), Von Sossan (FJ), Rue (P); 100 meters - 1. Metzger (O), 13.83; Kemper (O), Maag (FJ), Liebrecht (FJ); 800 relay - 1. Paulding (Schweller, Pease, March, M. Manz), 1:55.37; Ottoville A; 1600 meters - 1. Furley (O), 6:21; Martz (O), Weller (P); 400 relay - 1. Ottoville (Metzger, Saxton, Ross, Turnwald), 56.63; Fort Jennings, Paulding; 400 meters - 1. Pease (P), 1:05.53; Kemper (O), Meyer (FJ), Swint (O); 300 hurdles - 1. Schweller (P), 49.67; Burgei (O), Von Sossan (FJ), Rue (P); 800 meters - 1. Hunt (P), 2:41.98; Kemper (O), Furley (O), Weller (P); 200 meters - 1. M. Manz (P), 28.23; Metzger (O), March (P), H. Manz (P); 3200 meters - 1. Martz (O), 13:34.74; Weller (P); 1600 relay - 1. Fort Jennings (Von Sossan, Ricker, Liebrecht, Meyer), 4:51.84; Ottoville, Paulding.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments