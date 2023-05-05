The Liberty Center boys edged out host Defiance by four points in a very competitive boys field while the LC girls cruised to the team win in Thursday’s annual Palmer Relays meet at Fred J. Brown Stadium
The Tiger boys were paced by wins in the shot put by Owen Box and Brady Giesige, respectively while Colton Chambers tied for the pole vault title with Archbold’s Preston Nofziger. LC also claimed a win in the 6400 relay while finishing in the top three in the 400, 800 sprint medley, 3200, 1600 and 400 ironman relays.
Defiance’s sophomore quartet of Joseph Hasselbring, Isaac Dankworth, Mitchell Taylor and Nicasio Hall took home first in the 440 hurdle relay) to lead the Bulldogs while Heaven Dalton and Luke Westfall were second in the high and long jumps, respectively. Tinora’s Logan Coy, Paul Westrick and Jaxen Durfey teamed up for wins in the distance medley and 3200 relays for fourth-place Tinora. Freshman Brennan Gentit joined the trio for the 3200 relay while high jump and long jump champion Owen Ackerman ran a leg in the distance medley relay.
In the girls meet, Napoleon finished 32 points clear of runner-up Napoleon with an even 100 points, as the Tigers claimed wins in all but four events. Addison Lee took the long jump title for Tinora while the Napoleon quartet of Emma Reynolds, Paige Weaver, Lily Kruse and Molly Rosebrook were first in the 400 hurdle relay and Lee was joined by Addison Gerken, Julia Durfey and Lauren Sattler to win the distance medley relay. Defiance rounded out the non-Tiger wins with a victory in the 1600 relay from Samantha Hohenberger, Joslyn Renn, Mackenzie Dennie and Mira Horvath while sophomore Avery McCarrier was third in both the shot put and discus for the Bulldogs.
Emili Cramer won the shot put and discus titles for Liberty Center while running a leg of the winning 400 ironwoman relay. Multiple winners for LC included: Gracie Miller, Kristine Minnich, Stark and MaKayla Meller in the 3200 and 6400 relays; Haley Mohler, Elle Mohler and Peyton Armey in the 400, 800 and 800 sprint medley relays and freshman Calleigh Stoner in the 400 and 800 relays.
Palmer Relays
At Defiance High School
Boys Meet
Liberty Center 64, Defiance 60, Napoleon 58, Tinora 50, Archbold 48
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Box (LC), 47-1; Spangler (LC), Stein (T). Discus - 1. Giesige (LC), 135-0; Spangler (LC), Box (LC). High jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 6-2; Dalton (D), Bishop (T), Schaufele (T). Long jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 20-10.25; Westfall (D), Bishop (T). Pole vault - 1. Chambers (LC), 12-0; Nofziger (A), 12-0; Kahle (LC), G. Short (A).
Running Events
6400 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Dulle, Like, Wyrembek, Fausnight), 19:46.4; Napoleon, Defiance. 440 hurdle relay - 1. Defiance (Hasselbring, Dankworth, Taylor, Hall), 1:05.85; Tinora, Napoleon. 400 relay - 1. Napoleon (Gerken, Bostelman, Bingham, Switzer), 44.09; Archbold, Liberty Center. Distance medley relay - 1. Tinora (Coy, Ackerman, Westrick, Durfey), 8:35.89; Defiance, Napoleon. 800 sprint medley relay - 1. Archbold (Juarez, Hurst, Rose, Riley), 1:40.2; Liberty Center, Napoleon. 3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Gentit, Westrick, Coy, Durfey), 8:38.85; Defiance, Liberty Center. 800 relay - 1. Archbold (Riley, Juarez, Hurst, Miller), 1:34.22; Napoleon, Defiance. 400 ironman relay - 1. Napoleon (Hull, Eggers, Rhodes, Snoply), 49.35; Liberty Center, Defiance. 1600 relay - 1. Tinora (Eckert, Haas, Steingass, Anders), 3:31.65; Napoleon, Liberty Center.
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 100, Napoleon 68, Defiance 48, Archbold 38, Tinora 26
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Cramer (LC), 35-5.5; Giesige (LC), McCarrier (D). Discus - 1. Cramer (LC), 118-5; Richard (N), McCarrier (D). High jump - 1. Fausnight (LC), 5-2; Rupp (A), 5-2; Gerken (LC), Ferguson (T). Long jump - 1. Lee (T), 16-4.25; Maas (LC), Stoner (LC). Pole vault - 1. Oelkrug (LC), 10-0; Bailey (LC), Coulon (A).
Running Events
6400 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Miller, K. Minnich, Stark, Meller), 22:55.8; Napoleon, Defiance. 400 hurdle relay - 1. Napoleon (Reynolds, Weaver, Kruse, Rosebrook), 1:08.87; Liberty Center, Archbold. 400 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Stoner, H. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 50.49; Napoleon, Archbold. Distance medley relay - 1. Tinora (Gerken, Durfey, Lee, Sattler), 10:14.18; Liberty Center, Defiance. 800 sprint medley relay - 1. Liberty Center (A. Minnich, H. Mohler, E. Mohler, Armey), 1:57.8; Napoleon, Defiance. 3200 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Miller, K. Minnich, Stark, Meller), 10:13.3; Defiance, Napoleon. 800 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Stoner, H. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 1:48.52; Napoleon, Defiance. 400 ironwoman relay - 1. Liberty Center (Cramer, Kahle, Hageman, Giesige), 1:01.02; Napoleon, Defiance. 1600 relay - 1. Defiance (Hohenberger, Renn, Dennie, Horvath), 4:20.26; Tinora, Napoleon.
