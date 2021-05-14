COLUMBUS GROVE – The host Bulldogs have taken commanding leads following the first day of the NWC track and field meet hosted by Columbus Grove.

The Columbus Grove boys currently lead Bluffton 85.5-37.5. The Bulldogs dominated the field events, with Gabe Clement winning the pole vault (14-0), Ethan Halker winning the discus (172-5), A.J. Schafer winning the shot put (48-3.75) and Jacksen Schroeder winning the long jump (19-9).

Zeke Halker added a second place finish in the high jump (6-2) and was third in the long jump (19-2.5). Lawson Maag was second in the discus (161-1).

Paulding’s boys are currently in seventh with seven points after the first day.

The Columbus Grove girls lead Spencerville 70-45 after the first day. The Bulldogs have a double league winner as Kennedy Flores won the discus (125-9) and shot put (39-2). Her toss was nearly nine feet better than runner-up Faith Anderson of Columbus Grove (30-5). Anderson also took second in the discus (116-4).

Makailey Bermudez was third for the Bulldogs in the high jump (4-10), while Kiersten Closson took fourth in the pole vault (9-0) and long jump (14-9).

Paulding also had a winner as Claire Schweller won the pole vault (10-6). Maggie Manz was fourth in the high jump (4-8).

The Panther girls sit sixth in the team scores with 21 points.

The running finals for the NWC meet is set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday back at Columbus Grove.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments