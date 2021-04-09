MONTPELIER - Edgerton's boys and Montpelier's girls each won a tri-meet between the Bulldogs, Locomotives and North Central.
Edgerton had three double winners at the boys meet as Hunter Burke won the 100 and 400; Jared Swan took the 800 and 1600 and Craig Blue won the 110 and 300 hurdles. North Central's Joey Burt was a double winner, taking the 3200 and high jump.
At the girls meet, Montpelier won thanks to double winners Chelsea McCord (100 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Chloe Bard (shot put and discus). Edgerton's Ashlee Hug won the 1600 and 3200 and Kassidy Faler of North Central won the high jump and pole vault.
At Montpelier
Boys
Team Scores
Edgerton 82, Montpelier 56, North Central 27
Running Events
100 - Hunter Burke (E), 11.92. 200 - Owen Roth (E), 23.81. 400 - Hunter Burke (E), 55.35. 800 - Jared Swan (E), 2:18.19. 1600 - Jared Swan (E), 5:15.82. 3200 - Joey Burt (NC), 11:59.45. 110 hurdles - Craig Blue (E), 16.25. 300 hurdles - Craig Blue (E), 43.0. 400 relay - Edgerton (Burke, Timbrook, Kimpel, Goebel), 50.38. 800 relay - Montpelier (Jay, Friend, Eitniear, Walz), 1:41.55. 1600 relay - Edgerton (Blue, Roth, Swan, Burke), 4:38.76. 3200 relay - Montpelier (Fackler, Hilliard, Cupp, McIntosh), 10:53.61.
Field Events
High jump - Joey Burt (NC), 5-6. Pole vault - Landon Brigle (M), 9-6. Long jump - Cameron Laney (NC), 16-6.5. Shot put - Ashtyn Mason (M), 38-4.5. Discus - Kaden Cummins (M), 109-10.
Girls
Team Scores
Montpelier 80, Edgerton 59, North Central 24
Running Events
100 - Alexia Miller (NC), 13.83. 200 - Tristen Bexten (M), 29.57. 400 - Taylor Smith (E), 1:09.74. 800 - Natalie Kellogg (E), 2:53.23. 1600 - Ashlee Hug (E), 6:11.91. 3200 - Ashlee Hug (E), 12:31.60. 100 hurdles - Chelsea McCord (M), 16.92. 300 hurdles - Chelsea McCord (M), 53.37. 400 relay - Montpelier (Manisaeng, Rockey, Richmire, McIntosh), 58.48. 800 relay - Montpelier (Altaffer, Crisenbery, McCord, Bexten), 1:59.52. 1600 relay - Montpelier (Bexten, McCord, McGee, Richmire), 4:47.63. 3200 relay - Edgerton (Kellogg, Vermillion, Bowen, Dietsch), 12:41.70.
Field Events
High jump - Kassidy Faler (NC), 4-4. Pole vault - Kassidy Faler (NC), 8-6. Long jump - Jacee Altaffer (M), 12-9.75. Shot put - Chloe Bard (M), 30-11.25. Discus - Chloe Bard (M), 106-8.5.
