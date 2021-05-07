Spurred by a distance medley relay record-setting effort, the Liberty Center girls picked up a team win in the 45th annual Palmer Relays at Fred J. Brown Stadium at Defiance High School on Thursday along with the Archbold boys.
The LC quartet of Gracie Miller, Haley Mohler, Kristine Minnich and Hope Oelkrug finished in 9:56.96, smashing an 11-year old record by nearly 11 seconds. The Tiger girls outscored second-place Archbold 122-70 with Tinora six points back in third, as LC picked up victories in seven of the nine races. Napoleon won the 400 ironwoman relay in 59.5 while Archbold claimed the 1600 relay to cap the day.
In the boys meet, Archbold finished 16 points clear of host Defiance to win the Palmer championship. The Bulldogs were winners in the 6400 (Elijah Valle, Cole and Noah Batt and Josiah Gonzalez) and 400 shuttle hurdle relays (Max Hoffman, Mitchell Thompson, Peyton Coressel, Josh Horvath). Archbold claimed the 400 ironman, 800 and 1600 titles along with wins in the shot put, discus and a tie for first in the high jump.
Palmer Relays
At Defiance
Boys Meet
Archbold 96, Defiance 80, Liberty Center 78, Tinora 48, Napoleon 48, Bryan 46
Field Events
Shot put relay - 1. Cullen-Lemley (A), 41-4; Douglas (B), Orr (LC), Gmutza (D). Discus relay - 1. Von Deylen (A), 123-8; Douglas (B), Snyder (B), Orr (LC). Long jump relay - 1. Wood (LC), 19-0; Brown (B), Chapa (LC), Martinez (D). High jump relay - 1. Chapa (LC)/Behnfeldt (A), 5-8; Peckinpaugh (N), Wymer (LC), Hageman (A), Patterson (LC); Pole vault relay - 1. Garretson (LC), 11-6; Von Deylen (A), Ranzau (A), Pogan (LC), Hoeffel (D), Tilse (A), Perry (LC).
Running Events
6400 relay - 1. Defiance (Valle, C. Batt, N. Batt, Gonzalez), 20:06.28; Bryan, Tinora, Napoleon. 440 shuttle hurdle relay - 1. Defiance (Hoffman, Thompson, Coressel, Horvath), 1:09.79; Archbold. 400 relay - 1. Napoleon (Wiechers, Williams, Conklin, Switzer), 46.36; Defiance, Tinora, Archbold. Distance medley - 1. Tinora (Durfey, Carpenter, Rinkel, Cramer), 8:38.19; Liberty Center, Archbold, Defiance. 800 sprint relay - 1. Bryan (Potvin, Kepler, Shepherd, Shaw), 1:37.86; Archbold, Defiance, Liberty Center. 3200 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Orr, Minnich, Wymer, Elieff), 8:50.4; Archbold, Defiance, Tinora. 800 relay - 1. Archbold (Al. Roth, Keiser, Au. Roth, Theobald), 1:35.69; Defiance, Tinora, Napoleon. 400 ironman relay - 1. Archbold (Cullen-Lemley, Foth, Short, Simon), 52.57; Napoleon, Defiance, Tinora. 1600 relay - 1. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Riley, Au. Roth, Theobald), 3:34.44; Napoleon, Defiance, Liberty Center.
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 122, Archbold 70, Tinora 64, Napoleon 60, Defiance 52, Bryan 40
Field Events
1. Alspaugh (B), 33-10.5; Giesige (LC), Gensler (A), Rohlf (D). Discus relay - 1. Gensler (A), 115-2; Wooley (A), Reckner (LC), Graber (LC). Long jump relay - 1. Wachtman (T), 16-1.5; Wheeler (B), Meyer (T), Lee (T). High jump relay - 1. Ferguson (T)/Rupp (A), 5-2; Sines (T), Gerken (LC), Kunsman (B), Harmon (N), Lambert (B), Ripke (A). Pole vault relay - 1. Long (LC), 8-6; Harmon (N), Sonnenberg (N), Oelkrug (LC), Burkart (N), Mahnke (A), Elieff (LC).
Running Events
6400 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Oelkrug, G. Miller, Woolace, S. Miller), 22:28.6; Defiance, Napoleon. 400 shuttle hurdle relay - 1. Liberty Center (Brogan, Blanton, Keller, Long), 1:10.38; Tinora, Defiance, Napoleon. 400 relay - 1. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, Armey, Hollenbaugh, Roell), 51.27; Tinora, Napoleon, Archbold. Distance medley - 1. Liberty Center (G. Miller, H. Mohler, Minnich, H. Oelkrug), 9:56.96; Tinora, Defiance, Archbold. 800 sprint relay - 1. Liberty Center (C. Oelkrug, Long, Hollenbaugh, E. Mohler), 1:57.42; Bryan, Archbold, Napoleon. 3200 relay - 1. Liberty Center (S. Miller, Meller, Elieff, G. Miller), 10:13.57; Defiance, Bryan, Napoleon. 800 relay - 1. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Armey), 1:50.2; Archbold, Tinora, Napoleon. 400 ironwoman relay - 1. Napoleon (Weaver, Durham, Gerken, Ressler), 59.5; Liberty Center, Defiance, Tinora. 1600 relay - 1. Archbold (Merillat, Ramirez, Rupp, Sauder), 4:13.57; Liberty Center, Tinora, Defiance.
