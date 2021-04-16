WAUSEON - Wauseon swept all five matches 6-0, 6-0 as the Indians scored a win Thursday at home against Ayersville.
At Bryan, Ottawa-Glandorf was able to get wins at second and third singles to score a 3-2 win over Bryan in the first round of the OTCA team tournament.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 5, Ayersville 0
Singles
1. Riley Morr (W) def. Alex Dean, 6-0, 6-0 2. Noah Becker (W) def. Justin Kieffer, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Carson Wenger (W) def. Lucas Denne, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Lance Rupp/Dylan Grahn (W) def. Ben Weisgerber/Brenden Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Levi Short/Gavin Van Deilen (W) def. Daniel Hajosa/Ashtyn Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0.
At Bryan
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Bryan 2
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Carter Welch, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Colin Welch (O-G) def. Micah McCashen, 6-1, 6-1. 3. Eli Schmenk (O-G) def. Caleb McCashen, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Carter Brown/Nathan Hess (B) def. Jaden Lehman/Josh Walls, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. 2. Hayden Kuhlman/Bryant Schroeder (O-G) def. Craig Jackson/Aiden Andrews, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.