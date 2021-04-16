WAUSEON - Wauseon swept all five matches 6-0, 6-0 as the Indians scored a win Thursday at home against Ayersville.

At Bryan, Ottawa-Glandorf was able to get wins at second and third singles to score a 3-2 win over Bryan in the first round of the OTCA team tournament.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 5, Ayersville 0

Singles

1. Riley Morr (W) def. Alex Dean, 6-0, 6-0 2. Noah Becker (W) def. Justin Kieffer, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Carson Wenger (W) def. Lucas Denne, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Lance Rupp/Dylan Grahn (W) def. Ben Weisgerber/Brenden Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Levi Short/Gavin Van Deilen (W) def. Daniel Hajosa/Ashtyn Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0.

At Bryan

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Bryan 2

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Carter Welch, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Colin Welch (O-G) def. Micah McCashen, 6-1, 6-1. 3. Eli Schmenk (O-G) def. Caleb McCashen, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Carter Brown/Nathan Hess (B) def. Jaden Lehman/Josh Walls, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. 2. Hayden Kuhlman/Bryant Schroeder (O-G) def. Craig Jackson/Aiden Andrews, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

