Defiance girls tennis traveled to St. Marys on Thursday for their second Western Buckeye League contest of the season. They fell 5-0 to the Roughriders, failing to win a set in any of the five matches.
Defiance girls tennis traveled to St. Marys on Thursday for their second Western Buckeye League contest of the season. They fell 5-0 to the Roughriders, failing to win a set in any of the five matches.
Bulldogs junior Alexa Rittner put up the biggest fight as she was able to win four games in her second set of third singles against Lora Rable. No one else across singles or doubles won more than two games in a set.
Defiance is now an even 3-3 on the season and 0-2 in the WBL with the loss.
At St. Marys
St. Marys 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Charley Spencer (SM) def. Ava Shock 6-2, 6-0. 2. Maddie White (SM) def. Mya Garcia 6-1, 6-1. 3. Lora Rable (SM) def. Alexa Rittner 6-0, 4-6.
Doubles
1. Jodi Perry-Liz Brown (SM) def. Marissa Martinez-Maria Moreira 6-2, 6-0. 2. Molly Schlosser-Audrey Shannon (SM) def. Elisabeth Johnson-Victoria Gerencser 6-2, 6-2.
At Springfield
Bryan 5, Springfield 0
Singles
1. Reese Grothaus (B) def. Tristin Matthews 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. 2. Caitlyn DeWitt (B) def. Breanna Sparks 6-0, 6-0. 3. Emma Shininger (B) def. Emily Cox 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Molly Hess-Hannah Andrews (B) def. Jenna Schad-Catherine Valore 6-0, 6-0. 2. Taylor Peel-Katelan Nagel (B) def. Audri Hines-Erin Davis 6-0, 6-1.
At Rossford
Archbold 5, Rossford 0
Singles
1. Meghan Taylor (A) def. Emily McConoha 6-1, 6-0. 2. Macenzie Brennan (A) def. Caitlyn Bieganowski 6-0, 6-1. 3. Aubri Delaney (A) def. Abbie Misko 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Gracie Wolf-Katie Stoner (A) def. Ashley Clark-Maci Bihn 6-1, 6-3. 2. Tayanna Bagrowski-Kacie Wolf (A) def. Alexa Schafer-Alaina Schafer 2-6, 6-1, 10-8.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2
Singles
1. Bailey Barrett (W) def. Megan Welch, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Mya Inkrott (OG) def. Addie Cooper, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Elizabeth Good (W) def. Maggie Schmiedebusch, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Brooke Minning-Kiera Siefring (W) def. Kayla Gerding-Lauren Niese, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Abbie Hamill-Jenna Kohler (W) def. Kailin Vorst-Sara Ellerbrock, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.