The Bryan girls' tennis team pushed its record to a perfect 13-0 with a sweep of Wauseon at Wauseon Thursday. 

The Golden Bears were dominant throughout, failing to drop a set in any of the five matches. In singles, Emilee Bassett, Kaitlyn Posey and Mckenzie Adams alll cruised to victories. 

Next for the Golden Bears is a home match with Lima Central Catholic on Wednesday. Wauseon will face Bluffton at home Thursday. 

At Wauseon 

Bryan 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0. 

Doubles

1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb, 6-1, 6-4. 2. Emma Shiniger-Taylor Peel (B) def. Kacy Burt-Kassidy Zientek, 6-1, 6-1. 

At Ottawa Hills

Ottawa Hills 4, Archbold 1

Singles

1. Catherine Rhegness (OH) def. Abbie Short, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Lorelei Huber (OH) def. Aubri Delaney, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Avery Dale (OH) def. Mackenzie Brennan, 6-0, 6-1. 

Doubles 

1. Sophie Schramm-Mya Stuckey (A) def. Bri Rotterdam-Elise Ansberg, 6-6 (7-3), 6-1. 2. Hannah Chernow-Ella Slatterly (OH) def. Gracie Wolf-Katie Rose. 7-5, 3-6, 10-4. 

