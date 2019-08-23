Bryan eased by Ayersville in five matches to win 5-0 over the Pilots in girls tennis Thursday.
Jannessa Johnson and Sydney Davis each won 6-0, 6-0 in singles play. The Bryan doubles teams of Kyla Fox and Abby Snyder and McKenzie Adams and Katie Seaman also won 6-0, 6-0.
Bryan 5, Ayersville 0
Singles
1. Janessa Johnson (B) def. Kara Retcher, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Gabi Bang (B) def. Abagail Baldwin, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Sydney Davis (B) def. Tisha Martinez, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kyla Fox.Abby Snyder (B) def. Katie White/Elizabeth McCloud, 6-0, 6-0. 2. McKenzie Adams/Katie Seaman (B) def. Lana Culp/Haleigh Wright, 6-0, 6-0.
Archbold 4, Rossford 1
Singles
1. Savannah Yardall (R) def. Maggie Henry, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6; 2. Elizabeth Mignin (A) def. Leah Espen, 6-3, 6-7, 10-8; 3. Sara Lovejoy (A) def. Gabrielle Boyd, 6-26, 6-0.
Doubles
Archbold won both both double’s matches by forfeit.
Maumee 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Makayla Gast (M) def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-0, 6-3. 2. Sophie Garber (M) def. Tatum Bernes, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Jane Mavis (M) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Sam Aeschliman/Paige Smith (W) def. Camren Ray/Cora Boyles, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Laura Demagall/Leah Kenyon (M) def. Kim Aiken/Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-3.
