AYERSVILLE — Wauseon picked up a pair of victories in dual meet action with Defiance and host Ayersville in area swimming action on Thursday.
In the boys meet, Logan Hartman (100 butterfly) and Karson Hoffman (200 freestyle) earned individual wins for Defiance while Isaiah Niese won the 200 individual medley. Wauseon’s Isaiah Bourn was a member of winning relays in the 200 medley, 400 freestyle and 200 freestyle while winning the 50 freestyle individually.
The girls meet saw Wauseon’s Grace and Ella Rhoades swim legs of winning relays in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle. Senior Grace won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke for the Indians while freshman Ella was second in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. Reese Ankney won the 50 and 100 freestyles for Wauseon as well. The quartet of junior Adrienne Frey and Kendall Nolan and sophomores Ella Westrick and Jordyn Busch teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay for Defiance while Busch and Nolan were 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke.
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Wauseon 64, Defiance 19; Wauseon 69, Ayersville 15; Defiance 40, Ayersville 29
200 medley relay - 1. Wauseon B (Siler, Pena, I. Bourn, J. Bourn), 2:05.84; Wauseon A, Ayersville. 200 freestyle - 1. Hoffman (D), 2:19.12; Colon (W), Bourn (W). 200 IM - 1. Niese (A), 2:17.13. 50 freestyle - 1. I. Bourn (W), 25.55; Tressler (A), Woodard (W), Sierra (D). 100 butterfly - 1. Hartman (D), 59.94; Ankney (W). 100 freestyle - 1. Reeder (W), 55.31; Kost (D), Pena (W), Sierra (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Kuntz (W), 5:51.42; Siler (W), Boyd (A). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon B (Woodard, Colon, Pena, I. Bourn), 1:48.89; Wauseon A, Defiance, Ayersville. 100 backstroke - 1. Colon (W), 1:12.21; Kost (D), Hoffman (D), Buehrer (W). 100 breaststroke - 1. Ankney (W), 1:11.13; Nose (A), Pena (W), Hartman (D). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon B (J. Bourn, Colon, Siler, I. Bourn), 4:04.23; Wauseon A, Defiance.
Girls Meet
Wauseon 57, Defiance 26; Wauseon 59, Ayersville 10; Defiance 57, Ayersville 10
200 medley relay - 1. Wauseon (E. Rhoades, Heins, G. Rhoades, Ankney), 2:11.54; Defiance. 200 freestyle - 1. Fisher (W), 2:15.57; Kuntz (W), Busch (D), Nolan (D). 200 IM - 1. Wasnich (W), 2:35.37; E. Rhoades (W), Frey (D), Wolford-Garcia (D). 50 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W), 27.27; Hampton (D), Hibbard (A), Martin (A). 100 butterfly - 1. G. Rhoades (W), 1:07.58; Wasnich (W), Coble (A). 100 freestyle - 1. Ankney (W), 1:00; Fisher (W), Westrick (D), Hoffman (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Kuntz (W), 6:18.4. 200 freestyle relay - 1. Wauseon (E. Rhoades, Wasnich, Ankney, G. Rhoades), 1:52.04; Defiance. 100 backstroke - 1. G. Rhoades (W), 1:07.84; E. Rhoades (W), Frey (D), Wolford-Garcia (D). 100 breaststroke - 1. Busch (D), 1:23.01; Nolan (D), Heins (W), Coble (A). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Defiance (Frey, Westrick, Nolan, Busch), 5:06.95.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.