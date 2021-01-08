BRYAN -- Ottawa-Glandorf made the trip to Williams County and came away with a pair of wins as the Titans swept Bryan in a swimming dual meet at the Williams County YMCA.

Matthew Schneeg was a double winner for the O-G boys, who beat Bryan 95-70. Schneeg captured the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

Bryan's Kellen Rigg and Jackson Miller were double winners for Bryan.

Rigg set a new school record in the 50 freestyle, winning in 22.20.

The Titan girls handled Bryan in the pool, 105-78. Marissa Beckett (100 butterfly, 200 freestyle) and Maddie White (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke) both won two events.

Boys

Ottawa-Glandorf 95, Bryan 70, Miller City 4

200 medley relay - Bryan (Barrow-Whetro, Alyanakian, Rigg, MIller) 1:45.94; 200 freestyle - Jackson Miller (B) 2:00.18; 200 IM - Matthew Schneeg (O-G) 2:23.79; 50 freestyle - Kellen Rigg (B) 22.20; 100 butterfly - Wes Davidson (O-G) 55.24; 100 freestyle - Jackson Miller (B) 52.52; 500 freestyle - Kellen Rigg (B) 5:03.13; 200 freestyle relay - Ottawa-Glandorf (Schneeg, Utrup, Schnipke, Klass) 1:45.73; 100 backstroke - Collin Barrow-Whitro (B) 1:02.48; 100 breaststroke - Matthew Schneeg (O-G) 1:10.81; 400 freestyle relay - Ottawa-Glandorf (Schnipke, Klass, Trombley, Davidson) 3:35.50.

Girls

Ottawa-Glandorf 105, Bryan 78

200 medley relay - Ottawa-Glandorf (White, Cupp, Knott, Beckett) 1:58.46; 200 freestyle - Marissa Beckett (O-G) 2:07.13; 200 IM - Lauren Wityk (B) 2:27.83; 50 freestyle - Maddie White (O-G) 26.80; Diving - Scout Smith (B) 150.70; 100 butterfly - Marissa Beckett (O-G) 1:06.09; 100 freestyle - Addie Oberlin (B) 59.71; 500 freestyle - Taylor Knott (O-G) 6:11.12; 200 freestyle relay - Ottawa-Glandorf (Verhoff, Fuerst, White, Warnecke) 1:48.75; 100 backstroke - Maddie White (O-G) 1:08.26; 100 breaststroke - Emilee Bassett (B) 1:22.07; 400 freestyle relay - Ottawa-Glandorf (Cupp, Knott, Warnecke, Beckett) 4:00.38.

