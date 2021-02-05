The Napoleon boys and girls swim teams ended the regular season with a sweep of Bowling Green on Thursday. The boys scored a 124-62 and the girls tallied a 113-54 decision.
The boys won every event. Mitchell Griffith (200 and 500 freestyle), Kyle Hudson (50 freestyle and 100 fly) and Khalil Tran (200 IM and 100 freestyle) were double winners.
The girls team were led by Kaylee Nagel (50 and 100 freestyle) and Hope Buchhop (500 freestyle and 100 backstroke).
