The Defiance boys and girls swim teams fell to Bowling Green in a double dual with Anthony Wayne and Eastwood on Thursday.

The boys team fell to Bowling Green 62-30 while the girls dropped a 78-13 decision.

Boys

Anthony Wayne 75, Bowling Green 31

Bowling Green 71, Eastwood 19

Bowling Green 62, Defiance 30

200 medley relay — Anthony Wayne (Smith, Ebel, LaMastus, Farrington) 1:52.55; 200 freestyle — Will LaMastus (AW) 1:54.95; 200 IM — Calvin Price (E) 2:10.83; 50 freestyle — Dawson Hoeffel (D) 23.83; 100 butterfly — Will LaMastus (AW) 57.21; 100 freestyle — Robert Sucheck (AW) 55.85; 500 freestyle — Ian Sander (E) 5:23.80; 200 freestyle relay — Anthony Wayne (Farrington, Bookenberger, LaMastus, Celestino) 1:44.23; 100 backstroke — Aaron He (AW) 1:05.55; 100 breaststroke — Bobby Rigali (AW) 4:10.44; 400 freestyle relay — Bowling Green (Mejiritski, Xu, Alvarez-Munoz, Cavins) 3:58.35.

Girls

Anthony Wayne 62, Bowling Green 32

Bowling Green 75, Eastwood 12

Bowling Green 78, Defiance 13

200 medley relay — Anthony Wayne (Freeman, Blakely, Barasch, McGuckin) 2:06.09; 200 freestyle — Maddie Blakely (AW) 2:02.33; 200 IM — Allie Barasch (AW) 2:21.25; 50 freestyle — Amelie Blakely (AW) 26.63; 100 butterfly — Emily O’Brien (E) 1:09.72; 100 freestyle — Maddie Blakely (AW) 57.21; 500 freestyle — Allie Barasch (AW) 5:41.84; 200 freestyle relay — Anthony Wayne (Freeman, Hoose, Link, Rozick) 1:56.43; 100 backstroke — Amelie Blakely (AW) 1:06.14; 100 breaststroke — Ella Billiot (BG) 1:18.84; 400 freestyle relay — Anthony Wayne (A. Blakely, Rozick, M. Blakely, Hoose) 4:10.44.

