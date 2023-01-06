Local swimmers took to the pools at both Defiance and Bryan on Thursday in area competition, with Defiance earning a combined-score win in a field including teams from Anthony Wayne, Lima Central Catholic, Maumee Valley Country Day and Ayersville and individuals from Van Buren and Patrick Henry.
Meanwhile, Ottawa-Glandorf made the trip to Williams County and took the team titles in a dual meet with Bryan that included female swimmers from Pandora-Gilboa and Kalida.
At Defiance, Hailey Becker was a double winner individually for the Bulldog girls in the 50 and 100 freestyles while also swimming legs of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyles with Adrienne Frey (second, 100 freestyle), Jordyn Busch (second, 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) and Kendall Nolan. Lilly Lacey's 250.8 score brought home another diving title for the standout senior. Patrick Henry sophomore Brynn Lust was third in the 200 IM while Ayersville freshman Allyssa Coble was fourth in the 100 butterfly.
In the boys meet, Ayersville's Isaiah Niese and Riley Tressler earned wins in the 200 IM and 50 freestyle, respectively. Jack Kost took the 500 freestyle title for Defiance and was third in the 200 freestyle relay with teammates Logan Hartman (second, 200 freestyle), Karson Hoffman (third, 50 and 100 freestyles) and sophomore Brayden Herbert.
At Bryan, O-G defeated the Bryan boys 94-72 and the Golden Bear girls 94-85. The girls meet saw Allee Zigler pick up and win in the 200 freestyle and Nora Kunsman a win in the 50 freestyle. Kunsman, who was also second in the 100 freestyle, teamed up with Hannah Devlin (second, 200 freestyle), Ava Moore (second, 100 freestyle) and diving winner Ava Lambert to win the 400 freestyle relay. Tristyn Durdel added a runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle.
On the boys side, Aiden Moore and Kaedyn Ward were winners in the 200 freestyle and diving, respectively. Moore swam with 400 freestyle champion Carter Luce, 200 IM runner-up Griffin Davis and Simon Kellogg in the winning 400 freestyle relay for Bryan.
At Defiance YMCA
Defiance 93, Anthony Wayne 78, Lima Central Catholic 61, Maumee Valley Country Day 57, Ayersville 27, Van Buren 22, Patrick Henry 4
Boys Meet
200 medley relay - 1. Maumee Valley Country Day, 2:00.31; Anthony Wayne, Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Niese, Borgelt). 200 freestyle - 1. Foster (MVCD), 1:54.52; Hartman (D), Kost (D), Hardern (AW). 200 IM - 1. Niese (Ay), 2:16.16; Rinehart (LCC), Pulhuj (AW), Boyd (Ay). 50 freestyle - 1. Tressler (Ay), 26.42; Heller (AW), Hoffman (D), Heffner (LCC). 100 butterfly - 1. Hartman (D), 59.45; Baldauf (LCC), Patel (MVCD), Miller (AW). 100 freestyle - 1. Foster (MVCD), 53.24; Muler (MVCD), Hoffman (D), Wilson (LCC). 500 freestyle - 1. Kost (D), 5:38.06; Hardern (AW), Pulhuj (AW), Boyd (Ay). 200 freestyle relay - 1. MVCD, 1:50.42; Defiance (Hartman, Hoffman, Herbert, Kost), Lima CC, A. Wayne. 100 backstroke - 1. Muler (MVCD), 1:05.55; Baldauf (LCC), Niese (Ay), Patel (MVCD). 100 breaststroke - 1. Rinehart (LCC), 1:19.93; Heller (AW), Wilson (LCC). 400 freestyle relay - 1. A. Wayne, 4:17.12; Lima CC.
Girls Meet
200 medley relay - 1. Defiance (Frey, Busch, Becker, Nolan), 2:18.1; A. Wayne A, A. Wayne B. 200 freestyle - 1. Jaffe (MVCD), 2:26.91; Busch (D), Schroeder (AW), Neumeyer (AW). 200 IM - 1. Leatherman (VB), 2:28.4; Beuschlein (VB), Lust (PH), Zinz (AW). 50 freestyle - 1. Becker (D), 28.03; Borghi (LCC), Hampton (D), Hoffman (D). Diving - 1. Lacey (D), 250.8; Yoder (AW), Rittenour (D). 100 butterfly - 1. Brinkman (LCC), 1:13.93; Rozick (AW), Coble (Ay). 100 freestyle - 1. Becker (D), 1:02.81; Frey (D), Drennan (AW), Nolan (D). 500 freestyle - 1. Jaffe (MVCD), 6:27.89; Neumeyer (AW), Spencer (AW), Culkstena (MVCD). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Defiance A (Frey, Nolan, Busch, Becker), 2:01.36; Lima CC, Defiance B (Lacey, Hoffman, Hampton, Westrick), A. Wayne. 100 backstroke - 1. Leatherman (VB), 1:08.76; Brinkman (LCC), Skinner (LCC), Rozick (AW). 100 breaststroke - 1. Beuschlein (VB), 1:21.91; Busch (D), Frey (D), Nolan (D). 400 freestyle relay - 1. A. Wayne, 5:07.02; Lima CC.
At Bryan
Boys Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 94, Bryan 72
200 medley relay - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf A (Vogt, Steffan, Steffen, Schroeder), 1:52.27; Bryan A (Luce, C. Pittman, Ward, G. Pittman), O-G B (Giesswein, Utrup, Morman, Macke). 200 freestyle - 1. Moore (B), 2:07.32; Flueckiger (OG), G. Pittman (B), Macke (OG). 200 IM - 1. Steffen (OG), 2:15.47; Davis (B), Kellogg (B). 50 freestyle - 1. Schroeder (OG), 25.36; C. Pittman (B), Morman (OG), Ward (B). Diving - 1. Ward (B), 227.95. 100 butterfly - 1. Steffen (OG), 1:01.23; Flueckiger (OG), Davis (B), G. Pittman (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Steffan (OG), 55.72; Moore (B), Vogt (OG), Schroeder (OG). 500 freestyle - 1. Luce (B), 5:37.72; Giesswein (OG), Utrup (OG). 200 freestyle relay - 1. O-G A (Schroeder, Flueckiger, Steffen, Steffan), 1:42.18; Bryan A (Davis, Moore, C. Pittman, Ward), O-G B (Morman, Winstead, Warnecke, Schnipke), Bryan B (Kellogg, Resendez, Alspaugh, G. Pittman). 100 backstroke - 1. Utrup (OG), 1:07.75; Luce (B), Vogt (OG), Giesswein (OG). 100 breaststroke - 1. Steffan (OG), 1:07.07; C. Pittman (B), Morman (OG), Kellogg (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Davis, Kellogg, Luce, Moore), 3:56.05; O-G (Vogt, Giesswein, Flueckiger, Utrup)..
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 94, Bryan 85, Pandora-Gilboa 6, Kalida 1
200 medley relay - O-G A (Maag, Beckett, Knott, Fenbert), 2:01.44; Bryan A (Devlin, P. Kunsman, Thormeier, Zigler), O-G B (Klass, Trombley, McCrate, Losh), Bryan B (Johnson, Elkins, Durfel, Lambert). 200 freestyle - 1. Zigler (B), 2:18.74; Devlin (B), Trombley (OG), Losh (OG). 200 IM - 1. Maag (OG), 2:30.47; Wilson (PG), P. Kunsman (B), Langham (B). 50 freestyle - 1. N. Kunsman (B), 25.68; Fenbert (OG), Moore (B), Wilson (PG). Diving - 1. Lambert (B), 166.9; Azzarello (B), Diemer (OG), Losh (OG). 100 butterfly - 1. Knott (OG), 1:08.35; Maag (OG), Thormeier (B), Dixon (B). 100 freestyle - 1. Beckett (OG), 57.55; N. Kunsman (B), Moore (B), Devlin (B). 500 freestyle - 1. Hoorman (OG), 6:09.75; Durdel (B), Klass (OG), Langham (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. O-G A (Fenbert, Maag, Knott, Beckett), 1:47.61; Bryan A (P. Kunsman, Zigler, Moore, N. Kunsman), Bryan B (Lambert, Durdel, Thormeier, Smith), O-G B (Fortman, Schnipke, Bockrath, Buddlemeyer). 100 backstroke - 1. Knott (OG), 1:05.71; Hoorman (OG), Klass (OG), Zigler (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. Beckett (OG), 1:11.7; P. Kunsman (B), Fenbert (OG), Trombley (OG). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan A (Devlin, Lambert, Moore, N. Kunsman), 4:13.7; O-G A (Losh, Hoorman, Klass, Trombley), Bryan B (Durdel, Langham, Elkins, Smith), Bryan C (Stickney, Johnson, Wallace, Neubig.)
