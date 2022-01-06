Defiance competed in dual meet action with Ayersville and Anthony Wayne, Maumee Valley Country Day and Eastwood in local swimming action at the Defiance YMCA on Thursday
DHS freshman Jack Kost earned a win in the 200 freestyle and wsa third in the 500 freestyle while junior Logan Hartman claimed the 200 individual medley title. Ayersville’s Isaiah Niese picked up a victory in the 50 freestyle.
In girls action, Defiance junior Lilly Lacey’s score of 221.05 earned her the individual title while Patrick Henry freshman Brynn Lust dusted the field in 6:43.43 to win the 500 freestyle 30 seconds clear of second place. Defiance’s Jade Busch was second in the 100 backstroke and swam a leg of the runner-up 200 medley relay team for the Bulldogs.
In other action at the Putnam County YMCA, Bryan tussled with host Ottawa-Glandorf in dual meet action as Miller City and Pandora-Gilboa also participated.
Kellen Rigg won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke for the Golden Bears while O-G’s Noah Schnipke was a winner in the 200 and 500 freestyles individually while swimming legs of the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays for the Titans. Miller City senior Zach Rieman won both the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle.
The girls meet saw Megan Knott claim wins in the 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke while Kenzington Cupp (200 free, 500 free) and Marissa Beckett (100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle) were also double-winners. The Bryan quartet of Maya Keil, Katie Seaman, Ava Moore and Tristyn Durdel took home first place in the 200 medley relay.
At Defiance
Boys Meet
200 medley relay — 1. Anthony Wayne A, 1:54.57; Eastwood, Maumee Valley Country Day, Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Niese, Krouse). 200 freestyle — 1. Kost (D), 2:06.59; Bublick (AW), Smith (AW), Boyd (A). 200 IM — 1. Hartman (D), 2:20.82; Hildebrand (AW), Tressler (A), Miller (AW). 50 freestyle — 1. Niese (A), 24.35; Foster (MVCD), Sucheck (AW), Sander (E). 100 butterfly — 1. Price (E), 55.99; Sander (E), Niese (A), He (AW). 100 freestyle — 1. Foster (MVCD), 56.12; Grubbs (AW), O’Brien (E), Tressler (A). 500 freestyle — 1. He (AW), 5:16.59; Sander (E), Kost (D), Farrington (AW). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Eastwood A, 1:38.15; Anthony Wayne A, Ayersville (Niese, Tressler, Boyd, Krouse), Anthony Wayne B. 100 backstroke — 1. Price (E), 1:00.5; Patel (MVCD), Hartman (D), Grubbs (AW). 100 breaststroke — 1. Sander (E), 1:06.77; Sucheck (AW), Farrington (AW), Doyle (AW). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Anthony Wayne B, 3:58.64; Anthony Wayne A, Maumee Valley Country Day.
Girls Meet
200 medley relay — 1. Anthony Wayne A, 2:06.29; Defiance A (Ja. Busch, Frey, Becker, Pry), Defiance B (Jo. Busch, Nolan, Wolford-Garcia, Ott), Anthony Wayne B. 200 freestyle — 1. Barasch (AW), 2:05.3; Musteric (E), Jo. Busch (D), Beeman (AW). 200 IM — 1. Barasch (AW), 2:19.68; Frey (D), Hibbard (A), Neumeyer (AW). 50 freestyle — 1. Hildebrand (AW), 27.5; Brinkman (LCC), O’Brien (E), Freeman (AW). Diving — 1. Lacey (D), 221.05; Torok (AW), Fleischman (D), Rittenour (D). 100 butterfly — 1. O’Brien (E), 1:08.07; Brinkman (LCC), Humphrey (AW), Zinz (AW). 100 freestyle — 1. Blakely (AW), 59.54; Musteric (E), Hoose (AW), Frey (D). 500 freestyle — 1. Lust (Patrick Henry), 6:43.43; McGuckin (AW), Zinz (AW), Bookenberger (AW). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Anthony Wayne B, 1:57.52; Defiance A (Jo. Busch, Pry, Frey, Becker), Anthony Wayne A, Anthony Wayne C. 100 backstroke — 1. Hoose (AW), 1:11.48; Ja. Busch (D), Beeman (AW), Jo. Busch (D). 100 breaststroke — 1. Blakely (AW), 1:19.69; Hildebrand (AW), Becker (D), Pry (D). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Anthony Wayne A, 4:51.4; Anthony Wayne B.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Boys Meet
200 medley relay — 1. O-G A (Schroeder, Steffan, N. Schnipke, Vogt), 1:55.44; Bryan A (Moore, Alyanakian, Davis, Pittman), O-G B (Geisswein, Haughn, Flueckiger, Powell). 200 freestyle — 1. N. Schnipke (OG), 2:05.07; Alyanakian (B), Davis (B), Haughn (OG). 200 IM — 1. Rigg (B), 2:04.91; Jo. Utrup (OG), Ja. Utrup (OG), Pittman (B). 50 freestyle — 1. Steffan (OG), 26.02; Vogt (OG), Moore (B), Oberlin (B). 100 butterfly — 1. Rieman (Miller City), 1:00.62; Miller (B), Schroeder (OG), Flueckiger (OG). 100 freestyle — 1. Rieman (MC), 1:01.86; Davis (B), Rosengarten (OG), Oberlin (B). 500 freestyle — 1. N. Schnipke (OG), 5:47.28; Jo. Utrup (OG), Alyanakian (B), Giesswein (OG). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bryan A (Rigg, Miller, Pittman, Alyanakian), 1:39.1; Bryan B (Davis, Pittman, Oberlin, Moore), O-G B (Flueckiger, Rosengarten, C. Schnipke, Giesswein). 100 backstroke — 1. Schroeder (OG), 1:06.9; Miller (B), Giesswein (OG), Vogt (OG). 100 breaststroke — 1. Rigg (B), 1:08.86; Steffan (OG), Pittman (B), Ja. Utrup (OG). 400 freestyle relay — 1. O-G A (N. Schnipke, Schroeder, Steffan, Jo. Utrup), 4:01.63; Bryan A (Pittman, Miller, Rigg, Oberlin), O-G B (Ja. Utrup, Haughn, Rosengarten, C. Schnipke).
Girls Meet
200 medley relay — 1. Bryan A (Keil, Seaman, Moore, Durdel), 2:07.99; O-G A (Knott, Cupp, Fenbert, Losh), O-G B (Klass, Ma. Maag, Mo. Maag, Fortman), Bryan B (Devlin, Cordic, Thormeier, Wallace). 200 freestyle — 1. Cupp (OG), 2:11.08; Zigler (B), Lambert (B), Thormeier (B). 200 IM — 1. Knott (OG), 2:33.24; Klass (OG), Moore (B), Langham (B). 50 freestyle — 1. Knott (OG), 27.43; Fenbert (OG), Keil (B), Seaman (B). 100 butterfly — 1. Warnecke (OG), 1:06.84; Moore (B), Durdel (B), Losh (OG). 100 freestyle — 1. Beckett (OG), 58.04; Keil (B), Warnecke (OG), Bassett (B). 500 freestyle — 1. Cupp (OG), 5:56.52; Knott (OG), Devlin (B), Langham (B). 200 freestyle relay — 1. O-G A (Warnecke, Fenbert, Knott, Beckett), 1:48.3; Bryan A (Zigler, Bassett, Seaman, Keil), O-G B (Klass, Mo. Maag, Knott, Losh), Bryan B (Cordic, Devlin, Lambert, Moore). 100 backstroke — 1. Knott (OG), 1:08.9; Klass (OG), Mo. Maag (OG), Durdel (B). 100 breaststroke — 1. Beckett (OG), 1:13.05; Fenbert (OG), Ma. Maag (OG), Seaman (B), 1:24.3. 400 freestyle relay — 1. O-G A (Warnecke, Cupp, Knott, Beckett), 4:08.91; Bryan A (Durdel, Wallace, Zigler, Bassett), Bryan B (Lambert, Langham, Vashaw, Thormeier), O-G B (McCrate, Balbaugh, O. Schnipke, Utrup).
