BRYAN -- Bryan was able to sweep both Lima Senior and Lima Central Catholic in a tri-meet at Bryan on Thursday.
Ethan Patterson and Kellen Rigg were double winners for the boys while Lauren Wityk and Addie Oberlin were double winners for the Bryan girls.
Boys
Bryan 72, Lima Senior 12, Lima CC 5
200 medley relay - Bryan (Davis, Alyanakian, Rigg, Guerra) 2:01.68; 200 freestyle - Ethan Patterson (B) 2:15.46; 200 IM - Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 2:26.27; 50 freestyle - Jackson Miller (B) 23.47; 100 butterfly - Julio Guerra (B) 1:06.05; 100 freestyle - Ethan Patterson (B) 59.40; 500 freestyle - Kellen Rigg (B) 5:07.94; 200 freestyle relay - Bryan (Rigg, Patterson, Barrow-Whetro, Miller) 1:37.33; 100 backstroke - Kellen Rigg (B) 1:01.77; 100 breaststroke - Ara Alyanakian (B) 1:14.42; 400 freestyle relay - Bryan (Miller, Mejia, Guerra, Stollings) 4:12.30.
Girls
Bryan 75, Lima Senior 21, Lima CC 4
200 medley relay - Lima Senior (G. Beck, Parker, Nuckles, A. Beck) 2:16.64; 200 freestyle - Katie Seaman (B) 2:21.87; 200 IM - Grace Beck (LS) 2:29.72; 50 freestyle - Lauren Wityk (B) 27.38; diving - Scout Smith (B) 175.50; 100 butterfly - Lauren Wityk (B) 1:15.50; 100 freestyle - Addie Oberlin (B) 1:00.75; 500 freestyle - Emilee Bassett (B) 6:28.35; 200 freestyle relay - Bryan (Keil, Oberlin, Dixon, Doty) 2:07.30; 100 backstroke - Grace Beck (LS) 1:09.18; 100 breaststroke - Addie Oberlin (B) 1:22.13; 400 freestyle relay - Bryan (Seaman, Wityk, Durdel, Wallace) 4:24.14.
