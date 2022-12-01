AYERSVILLE — Both Bryan boys and girls swimming picked up win over Ayersville in a dual meet on Thursday night.
The Golden Bears girls saw a landslide 139-11 win over the Pilots, who had very few swimmers at the meet. Meanwhile the boys meet was a little tighter with Bryan taking the 94-35 win.
As individuals Paige and Nora Kunsman each won two races in the girls meet with Nora winning the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. Paige won the 200 medley and the 100 freestyle. The only top three finish for the Pilots was a third place finish by Peyton Martin in the 100 freestyle.
As for the boys, Isaiah Niese was the star of the show for the Pilots as he won both the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. For Bryan, Carter Luce and William McCann each won two events with McCann taking the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Luce won the 200 medley and the 100 backstroke.
Boys Meet
Bryan 94, Ayersville 35
200 medley relay - 1. Ayersville (Boyd, Tressler, Niese, Borgelt), 2:15.39; 2. Bryan (Alspaugh, Kellogg, Pittman, Ward); Bryan (Moore, Resendez, Davis, Carter). 200 freestyle - 1. McCann (B), 2:14.16; 2. Pittman (B). 200 IM - 1. Luce (B), 2:31.87; 2. Kellogg (B). 50 freestyle - 1. Niese (A), 24:31; 2. Ward (B), 25.26; Moore (B), 26.82. 100 butterfly - 1. Niese (A), 1:01.76; 2. Davis (B), 3. Ward (B). 100 freestyle - 1. McCann (B), 1:04.84; 2. C. Pittman (B); 3. G. Pittman (B); 4. Boyd (A). 500 freestyle - 1. Davis (B), 6:29.51; 2. Alspaugh (B), 3. Boyd (A). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Ward, Davis, Mooe, G. Pittman), 1:48.99; 2. Bryan (C. Pittman, Luce, McCann, Alspaugh); 3. Ayersville (Tressler, Borgelt, Boyd, Niese). 100 backstroke - 1. Luce (B), 1:12.49; 2. Kellogg (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. C. Pittman (B), 1:17.18; 2. Tressler (A), 3. Alspaugh (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (C. Pittman, Moore, McCann, Kellogg), 4:07.68.
Girls Meet
Bryan 139, Ayersville 11
200 medley relay - 1. Bryan (Zigler, P. Kunsman, Durdel, Wallace), 2:18.98; Bryan (Thormeier, Kellogg, Langham, N. Kunsman); 3. Bryan (Smith, Neubig, Dixon, Vashaw). 200 freestyle - 1. Kunsman (B), 2:17.43; Moore (B), Vashaw (B). 200 IM - P. Kunsman (B), 2:46.31; 2. Thormeier (B), 3. Wallace (B). 50 freestyle - 1. A. Lambert (B), 24:31; 2. Durdel (B), 3. E. Lambert (B). 100 butterfly - 1. N. Kunsman (B), 1:19.07; 2. Langham (B), Dixon (B). 100 freestyle - 1. P. Kunsman (B), 1:04.84; 2. Wallace (B); 3. Martin (A). 500 freestyle - 1. Zigler (B), 6:20.32; 2. Langham (B), Elkins (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (N. Kunsman, Zigler, Wallace, Langham), 2:01.17; 2. Bryan (P. Kunsman, E. Lambert, Smith, A. Lambert); 3. Bryan (Moore, Durdel, Elkins, Thormeier). 100 backstroke - 1. Zigler (B), 1:20.29; 2. E. Lambert (B), Thormeier (B). 100 breaststroke - 1. Moore (B), 1:25.67; 2. Durdel (B); 3. Vashaw (B). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Bryan (Moore, Elkins, E. Lambert, Carmona), 4:55.61; 2. Bryan (Vashaw, Dixon, Kellogg, Neubig).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.