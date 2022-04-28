LIMA — Lindsay Roth drove in a run in the third and Taighen Zipfel hurled a gem as Defiance softball won their second-straight Western Buckeye League contest in a 1-0 win over Lima Bath on Thursday.
The win pushes the Bulldogs to 5-2 in the WBL, two games behind league leader Wapakoneta.
Zipfel was dominant all game only allowing two hits and fanning eight in the game.
Despite the one on the scoreboard, the Bulldogs were able to muster seven hits. Roth had a double, single and the team's lone RBI.
Vida Casarez also had a double in the game Elizabeth Hoffman went 2-for-3 with two singles and scored the teams only run.
The Bulldogs hope to keep their good fortune rolling on Monday with a home contest against Crestview
Defiance 001 000 0 - 1 7 1
Bath 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
Records: Defiance 10-7 (5-2 GMC), Bath 8-10, 5-2 GMC.
Winning Pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 earned, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Dylan Grigsby (7 innings, 7 hits, 1 earned, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) - Lindsay Roth double, single, RBI; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 singles, run; Vida Casarez double. (Bath) - Shelby Marsteller double.
