Wayne Trace 10, Edgerton 9
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace maintained its perfect 5-0 Green Meadows Conference record with a 10-9 victory over Edgerton on Thursday.
The Raiders are now just two wins away from an outright conference championship. Logen Bland went the distance for the Raiders getting the win and fending off a late Bulldog rally of six runs in the final two frames.
At the plate, both Casey Everetts from Edgerton and Macy Doster from Wayne Trace went deep. Kaitlin Slade notched three singles for the Raiders while Ava Zartman clubbed a triple.
Edgerton 012 003 3 - 9 14 4
Wayne Trace 610 021 x - 10 13 5
Records: Wayne Trace 11-2 (5-0 GMC), Edgerton 3-8 (2-3 GMC).
Winning Pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 14 hits, 9 runs, 8 earned, 3 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Ashlynn Sleesman (1 inning, 4 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Corrine Cape.
Leading Hitters: (Edgerton) - Casey Everetts home run; Corrine Cape double, 2 singles; Noelle Ritter double; Grace Schroeder 2 singles, Holly Stark 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Macy Doster home run; Kaitlin Slade 3 singles; Alivia Miller double; Ava Zartman triple.
Fairview 6, Hicksville 2
SHERWOOD — Fairview softball got back to .500 in the Green Meadows Conference with a 6-2 win over Hicksville at home.
Paige Ricica went all seven innings for the Apaches in the circle, striking out nine. Ricica also clubbed two hits, including a home run, driving in a pair of runs while Allison Rhodes also homered, tallying three RBIs.
Morgan Fogle earned the only extra-base hit in the setback for the Aces.
Hicksville 000 110 0 - 2 4 0
Fairview 003 210 x - 6 6 1
Records: Fairview 7-2 (2-2 GMC), Hicksville 3-7 (0-5 GMC).
Winning Pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Allie Nelson (6 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Hicksville) - Morgan Fogle double. (Fairview) - Allison Rhodes home run, 3 RBIs, Paige Ricica home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
Antwerp 9, Paulding 7
PAULDING — Paulding battled back from a 9-0 deficit with seven runs over the final four frames but came up short against visiting Antwerp in a 9-7 league setback.
Samantha Rigsby, Asti Coppes and Kearstyn Pierce all ripped doubles in the win for the Archers to back up a winning effort in the circle from junior Lydia Krouse.
Alivya Bakle and Maci Kauser each tripled in the loss for Paulding, which out-hit Antwerp 12-7.
Antwerp 311 400 0 - 9 7 0
Paulding 000 113 2 - 7 12 1
Records: Antwerp 5-1 (3-1 GMC), Paulding 8-5 (2-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (5.2 innings, 5 runs, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Emerson Litzenberg.
Losing pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (7 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 8 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Samantha Rigsby single, double, 2 runs; Asti Coppes single, double, 2 runs; Kearstyn Pierce single, double, 2 RBIs. (Paulding) - Alivya Bakle single, triple, 2 runs; Jocelynn Parrett 2 singles; Brooklyn Bakle 2 singles, 2 runs; Maci Kauser triple, 3 RBIs; Jalyn Klopfenstein double, 3 RBIs.
Wauseon 16, Evergreen 6
METAMORA — Wauseon picked up their first NWOAL victory with a commanding 16-6 win over now 3-1 in the league Evergereen.
The Indians scored nine runs in the third inning to blow the game wide open and three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Madisyn Ledyard got the win the circle. Brooklyn Richardson was handed the loss.
Autumn Pelok led the way at the plate for Wauseon going 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
Wauseon 019 033 x - 16 19 2
Evergreen 102 120 x - 6 6 2
Records: Wauseon 5-1 (1-1 NWOAL), Evergreen 4-6 (3-1 NWOAL).
Winning Pitcher: Madisyn Ledyard
Losing Pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson
Leading Hitter: (Wauseon) - Autumn Pelok 3 RBIs.
Bryan 10, Delta 0
DELTA — Bryan moved to outright first place in the NWOAL with a 10-0 road win over Delta on Thursday.
Addi Arnold threw a no-hitter in the victory and struck out 13 in the win for the Golden Bears. Madison Savage held strong for three innings for the Panthers, holding Bryan scoreless for three innings before giving up 10 runs over the fourth and fifth innings.
Arnold was also a force at the plate grabbing two singles and an RBI. Marlee Yoder did the same as Arnold.
Kailee Thiel clubbed a double and two RBIs.
Bryan 000 46 - 10 4
Delta 000 00 - 0 0
Records: Bryan 9-2 (3-0 NWOAL), Delta 0-8 (0-2 NWOAL).
Winning Pitcher: Addi Arnold (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 walks, 13 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Madison Savage (4 innings, 4 hits, 10 runs, 3 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Bryan) - Addi Arnold 2 singles; Marlee Yoder 2 singles; Kailee Thiel double, 2 RBIs; McKenzie Mason double; Ella Voigt double.
Liberty Center 8, Swanton 7
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center overcame six errors in a NWOAL battle with Swanton, pulling away late to nab an 8-7 home win.
Emma St. Clair led the Tigers at the plate with three base knocks while Eme Gray ripped a pair of doubles in the win.
Ryeannah Kesler clubbed a triple and a home run in the setback for Swanton.
Swanton 013 120 0 - 7 9 2
Liberty Center 200 501 x - 8 12 6
Records: Liberty Center 5-5 (2-1 NWOAL), Swanton 3-2 (1-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Reese Kessler (4.1 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Bri Williams (4.2 innings, 3 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Ryeannah Kesler triple, home run, 2 RBIs; Bri Williams 2 singles. (Liberty Center) - Emma St. Clair 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Eme Gray 2 doubles; Molly Perry 2 singles; Kylee Kern 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Eliza Jones 2 singles.
Hilltop 10, North Central 0
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Lana Baker fired her second no-hitter of the season while connecting for her eighth home run on the year in the Cadets’ 10-0 BBC blanking of North Central.
Baker finished with four RBIs while striking out nine in the no-hitter for Hilltop. Joscelyn Layman laced two doubles.
North Central 000 00 - 0 0 2
Hilltop 302 32 - 10 11 2
Records: Hilltop 10-2 (4-0 BBC), North Central 2-6 (2-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart (3 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Kendall Sutton.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - 0 hits. (Hilltop) - Kacy Connolly 3 singles, 3 runs; Lana Baker single, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Joscelyn Layman 2 doubles, 2 runs; Holly Jermeay 3 runs; Leanna Baker 3 RBIs.
Montpelier 17, Holgate 7
MONTPELIER — Montpelier’s Alyssa Custer racked up five hits as the Locos lambasted Holgate for 18 hits in a 17-7 six-inning BBC win.
Lyla Mahan added a pair of doubles and scored four runs while Madelyn Hopper homered and earned the win in the circle for the Locos.
Markee Wilhelm doubled in the loss for the Tigers.
Holgate 032 020 - 7 5 1
Montpelier 002 393 - 17 18 4
Records: Montpelier 3-2 (2-0 BBC), Holgate 1-5 (1-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (4 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Bianca Phongphiou.
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Blaker (4 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Markee Wilhelm single, double, 2 runs; Isabelle Blaker 3 runs. (Montpelier) - Alyssa Custer 3 singles, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Lyla Mahan single, 2 doubles, 4 runs; Madelyn Hopper single, home run, 3 RBIs; Bianca Phongphiou 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Riley Rockey 2 singles, 2 runs; Cadey Hilliard triple, 2 runs; Kaycee Humbarger double, 3 RBIs; Jada Uribes double, 2 RBIs; Kelsie Bumb 2 runs; Emma Uyttenhove 2 runs.
Stryker 9, Edon 8
STRYKER — After Edon racked up six runs in the top of the seventh, Stryker came up with a pair in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings as the Panthers won a 9-8 BBC thriller.
Gabrielle Ramon laced three hits, including a double, for Stryker while starter Taylore Rethmel struck out nine over seven frames.
Natalie Wofford, Emma Hickman and Ashley Kaylor all doubled in the setback for the Bombers.
Edon 020 000 60 - 8 13 6
Stryker 040 101 21 - 9 11 3
Records: Stryker 3-4 (2-2 BBC), Edon 2-5 (2-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Haylee Fulk (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Taylore Rethmel.
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (7.2 innings, 9 runs, 2 earned, 11 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk)
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Natalie Wofford single, double; E Hickman single, double, 2 runs; Allyson Derck 2 singles; Carlie Kiess 2 singles; Emma Howard 2 singles; MacKenzie Spangler 2 singles; Ashley Kaylor double. (Stryker) - Gabrielle Ramon 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Emmalee Fulk 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; A. Meyer 2 singles; Taylore Rethmel 2 runs; Haylee Fulk 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
