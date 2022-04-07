Fresh off a dominant win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday, Defiance was brought back to earth on Thursday in area softball action as Wauseon ripped the Bulldogs to the tune of a 15-4 loss in six innings.
Wauseon evened its season mark at 2-2 with eight runs in the first two innings and racked up 15 hits on the day against a trio of DHS pitchers. Ava Kovar homered, driving in four runs and recording four of the 15 hits for the Indians while Madisyn Ledyard and Autumn Pelok each had three hits in the rout.
With the visitors’ bats already in bloom, Defiance (4-2) didn’t help itself out as three DHS pitchers combined for just one strikeout while walking 11.
Ayvah Cullen and Elizabeth Hoffman each tallied two singles in the setback for Defiance, which will return to action Friday with a trip to Wapakoneta before hosting talented D-I squads from Anthony Wayne and Toledo Notre Dame Academy on Saturday afternoon.
Wauseon 353 103 - 15 15 0
Defiance 110 020 - 4 8 1
Records: Wauseon 2-2, Defiance 4-2.
Winning pitcher: Madisyn Ledyard (6 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brooke Gathman (1.1 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jordyn Busch, Marrah Elston.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Ava Kovar 2 singles, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Madisyn Ledyard 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Autumn Pelok 3 singles, 4 runs; Bri Hayes 2 singles, 3 runs; Jayli Vasquez 2 singles, 2 runs; Aubrianna Everly 2 runs. (Defiance) - Ayvah Cullen 2 singles; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 singles.
