A six-run third inning blew open a 3-1 Wapakoneta lead as the Redskins downed Defiance 16-6 in Western Buckeye League action at DHS on Thursday.
Despite being out-hit 18-3, Defiance (2-13) battled to a close contest outside of the 6-0 third-frame hole. After that third frame, the Bulldogs rattled off two runs in the fourth and fifth frames and another in the sixth but a four-run uprising in the top of the fifth by Wapak sealed the deal.
“We need to make routine plays and quit giving them three runs that they didn’t earn,” explained Defiance coach Denny Parrish. “Our pitchers threw well tonight. Wapakoneta is a good hitting team. We just dropped too many routine fly balls tonight.”
Talya Escamilla had two of the Bulldogs’ three hits on the day, including a double. Escamilla took the loss in the circle, allowing seven earned runs and 11 hits over three frames before freshman Taighen Zipfel finished out the game.
Carlie Schroeder was a homer short of the cycle for Wapakoneta while Taylor West and Tianna Thompson each had four hits on the day.
Defiance will return to action Friday at Elida in Western Buckeye League action before hosting Hardin Northern and Coldwater in a three-team round robin on Saturday.
Wapakoneta 126 214 - 16 18 3
Defiance 010 221 - 6 3 5
Records: Wapakoneta 8-4 (4-0 WBL), Defiance 2-13 (0-4 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Rylie Jeanneret (6 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Talya Escamilla (3 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Taighen Zipfel.
Leading hitters: (Wapakoneta) - Tianna Thompson 3 singles, double; Taylor West 4 singles; Carlie Schroeder single, double, triple; Allie Wilson double, home run, 3 runs; Katie Lisi 2 singles; Maddi Doseck 2 singles. (Defiance) - Talya Escamilla single, double.
