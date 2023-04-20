Tinora softball saw a five-inning 12-2 run rule victory over county rival Hicksville on Thursday, as they stayed in a tie for second in the Green Meadows Conference with two games left to play.
Scylea Zolman got the win in the circle yet again for the Rams while various others shined at the plate. Zoe Roesti left the yard and had three RBIs while Paige Carpenter clubbed two doubles and drove in four runs. Maren Pittman, Logan McQullin and Paige Carpenter all logged multiple hits alongside Roesti and Carpenter.
As for the Aces, Kennedy Adams suffered the loss in the circle while Katie Chapman went 3-for-3 with three singles.
Hicksville 002 00 - 2 6 3
Tinora 812 01 - 12 12 0
Records: Tinora 8-4, 4-1 GMC; Hicksville 7-7, 2-3 GMC
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (4 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: K. Lucas.
Losing pitcher: Kennedy Adams (4.1 innings, 13 hits, 12 runs, 8 earned, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Katie Chapman 3 singles. (Tinora) - Zoe Roesti home run, single, 3 RBIs; Paige Carpenter 2 doubles, single, 4 RBIs; Paige Gamby double, single, 2 runs; Tanae Smith double; Logan McQuillin double, single, 3 runs; Anna Frazer 2 runs; Maren Pittman 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Fairview 9, Wayne Trace 2
SHERWOOD — Fairview continued their undefeated season with a 9-2 home win over Wayne Trace.
The Apaches are 5-0 in GMC play and with two games to play, they’ll have a chance to clinch a share of their 16th conference title next Tuesday at Hicksville.
They got one game away from the title thanks to yet another two-way performance from Paige Ricica as she gave up just six hits and no earned runs while striking out 12 in the circle. At the plate she was 2-for-4 with a solo home run, her seventh of the season. Sydney Merritt also left the yard for the Apaches, notching a grand slam in the third inning.
Logen Bland took the loss for the Raiders in the circle but was 3-for-4 at the plate with three singles. Katie Anna Baumlee legged out a triple.
Wayne Trace 000 020 0 - 2
Fairview 205 200 x - 9
Records: Fairview 12-0, 5-0 GMC; Wayne Trace 5-10, 1-4 GMC
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (3 innings, 7 hits, 9 runs, 6 earned, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: R. McGarvey.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Katie Anna Baumle triple; Macy Doster double; Logen Bland 3 singles. (Fairview) - Paige Ricica home run, single, 2 runs; Sydney Merritt home run, 4 RBIs; Lexi Taylor double; Carrie Zeedyk 3 runs; Gracie Brown 2 singles.
Ayersville 10, Antwerp 0,
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville pushed themselves over the .500 mark in the GMC with a six-inning 10-0 run rule victory over Antwerp.
Kendra Waldron allowed just one hit and struck out nine over six innings of work in the circle for the Pilots. Her sister Taylor Waldron went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and two runs scored. Aeriel Brown added a double, two walks and two RBIs in a 2-for-2 night at the plate.
Antwerp saw Elle Clem take the loss in the circle. Caroline Rohrs notched the only hit of the game for the Archers.
Antwerp 000 000 - 0 1 2
Ayersville 210 214 - 10 13 0
Records: Ayersville 9-4, 3-2 GMC; Antwerp 7-5, 1-4 GMC
Winning pitcher: Kendra Waldron (6 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Elle Clem (5.2 innings, 13 hits, 10 runs, 8 earned, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - 1 hit. (Ayersville) - Taylor Waldron triple, 2 singles, 2 runs; Kendra Waldron 2 singles, 3 runs; Ava Zartman double, 2 RBIs; Aeriel Brown double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
Edgerton 9, Paulding 3
PAULDING — Edgerton kept themselves one game behind conference leaders Fairview with a 9-3 victory on the road at Paulding.
The Bulldogs are now 4-1 with two games left to play in conference and got a complete game win from Corinne Cape, her sixth win of the season. At the plate, Lola Giesge homered and scored twice while both Ava Giesige and Noelle Ritter doubled and drove in two runs.
Jocelyn Parrett had the only extra-base hit for Paulding, a double, while Rileigh Sanders singled twice. Riley Stork took the loss in the circle.
Edgerton 100 030 5 - 9 10 0
Paulding 000 000 3 - 3 5 1
Records: Edgerton 7-5, 4-1 GMC; Paulding 4-9, 0-5 GMC
Winning pitcher: Corinne Cape (7 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Riley Stork (2 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Rileigh Sanders, Jalyn Klopfenstein.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Lola Giesige home run, single, 2 runs; Noelle Ritter double, 2 RBIs; Ella Miler double; Ava Giesige double, 2 RBIs; Casey Everetts 2 singles, 3 runs; Alivia Farnham 2 singles. (Paulding) - Jocelyn Parrett double; Rileigh Sanders 2 singles.
Bryan 10, Patrick Henry 0
BRYAN — Bryan got a one-hit gem from Thea Staten in the circle while the freshman also went 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs in the Golden Bears’ 10-0 Northwest Ohio Athletic League win over Patrick Henry.
Staten clubbed a double and two singles in a game that saw Bryan score six in the fourth inning to run away with the win. Ella Voigt also had a double while Reese Grothaus was the only other to have multiple hits.
Audrey Honeck is tagged with the loss in the circle while freshman Ashlyn Mullins had the only hit in the game for the Patriots.
P. Henry 000 00 - 0 1 4
Bryan 202 60 - 10 8 1
Records: Bryan 12-1, 3-0 NWOAL; Patrick Henry 6-7, 1-2 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 14 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Audrey Honeck (4 innings, 8 hits, 10 runs, 6 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - 1 hit. (Bryan) - Thea Staten double, 2 singles, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Ella Voigt double, 2 runs; Marlee Yoder 2 runs; Josey Arnold 2 RBIs; Reese Grothaus 2 singles.
Liberty Center 18, Wauseon 5
WAUSEON — Liberty Center tagged on eight runs in the first inning against Wauseon and continued to pile on as they stayed undefeated in NWOAL play with an 18-5 win over Wauseon.
Emma St. Clair put on an RBI clinic, launching a grand slam and single en route to seven RBIs on the day for the Tigers. They had 14 hits as a team and Emerson Gray was a leader of that charge, grabbing three singles and three RBIs in the leadoff spot.
Molly Perry and Reese Kessler each pitched three innings for the Tigers with Perry earning the win. Kylerr Bronson homered and drove in three runs for the Indians.
L. Center 832 50 - 18 14 4
Wauseon 130 10 - 5 8 3
Records: Liberty Center 10-2, 4-0 NWOAL; Wauseon 4-9, 0-3 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Molly Perry (3 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Reese Kessler.
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman (0.2 innings, 5 hits, 8 runs, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Kendall Horner.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Emma St. Clair home run, single, 7 RBIs; Delaney Krugh double, 2 runs; Rego double; Emerson Gray 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Bea Barrett 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Eliza Jones 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Molly Fuller 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Cadence Sifuentes 2 runs. (Wauson) - Kylerr Bronson home run, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ella Albright 2 singles.
Evergreen 12, Delta 8
DELTA — Evergreen scored four runs in the top of the seventh to break a deadlock and down Delta 12-8 in NWOAL play.
The Panthers came roaring back after trailing 8-1 headed to the bottom of the fifth, scoring four in the fifth and three in the sixth before losing the lead in the seventh.
Penn State commit Macy Chamberlain continued her stellar offensive season for the Vikings, clubbing two more home runs and a double to drive in four runs and score four times herself. Kira Keller logged a triple while Shelby Moore singled three times.
Delta saw Kate Friess double, single and drive in two runs.
Evergreen 212 120 4 - 12 12 5
Delta 001 043 0 - 8 6 3
Records: Evergreen 5-6, 1-2 NWOAL; Delta 0-12, 0-3 NWOAL
Winning pitcher: Evy Shrader (1.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Kira Keller.
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Clapp (7 innings, 12 hits, 12 runs, 10 earned, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Macy Chamberlain 2 home runs, double, 4 RBIs, 4 runs; Kira Keller triple, 2 runs; Avah Vaculik double; Evy Shrader 2 singles; Courtney Robertson 2 RBIs; Shelby Moore 3 singles, 3 runs. (Delta) - Kate Friess double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Mackenzie Mercer double; Faith Kern 2 RBIs; Keagyn Gillen 2 runs.
Napoleon 2, Celina 0
CELINA — Napoleon freshman Arianna Kiessling fired seven innings of shutout ball to lift the Wildcats over Celina 2-0 in non-league action.
Kissling had six strikeouts and walked four while also clubbing a double in the win. Erica Meyer left the yard and scored both of the Napoleon runs at the leadoff spot.
Napoleon 100 010 0 - 2 7 1
Celina 000 000 0 - 0 4 0
Records: Napoleon 5-4, Celina 7-8
Winning pitcher: Arianna Kiessling (7 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Paige Kuehne (7 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Erica Meyer home run, single, 2 runs; Arianna Kiessling double; Jayden Wilcox 2 singles. (Celina) - Paige Kuehne double; C. Kinney 2 singles.
