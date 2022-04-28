PAULDING — Tinora clinched the outright Green Meadows Conference championship on Thursday evening by the narrowest of margins, edging Paulding 1-0 on a late homer by Logan McQuillin to secure the first league title since 2018.
Somehow, the solo shot from McQuillin down the left field line was enough for the Rams (12-3, 6-0 GMC) as sophomore pitcher Scylea Zolman struck out 13 in a no-hitter for Tinora and was a walk away from a perfect game.
“The more games you win, the bigger the target gets,” said Tinora coach Tony Fairchild. “Every team you face, you’re going to get their best game and they’re going to bring everything they’ve got. We’ve been able to squeak out a double and again, Scylea with another great performance in the circle.”
The win Thursday clinched at least a share of the conference title but with Wayne Trace’s extra-inning loss to Antwerp, the outright title was secured by the league unbeaten Rams. Tinora will take on Wayne Trace on Wednesday in both teams’ conference finale.
Freshman pitcher Jalyn Klopfenstein battled gamely in the circle, allowing just the one run on the McQuillin bomb while helping strand six other hits and three walks while striking out four.
Paige Carpenter doubled for the Rams while sophomore catcher Tanae Smith added a pair of base knocks.
Tinora 000 001 0 - 1 7 0
Paulding 000 000 0 - 0 0 0
Records: Tinora 12-3 (6-0 GMC), Paulding 11-7 (3-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (7 innings, 1 run, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Tanae Smith 2 singles; Logan McQuillin home run; Paige Carpenter double. (Paulding) - 0 hits.
Fairview 7, Ayersville 0
AYERSVILLE — Fairview’s Paige Ricica had a no-hitter through 6.1 innings, settling for an 11-strikeout, one-walk gem in the Apaches’ 7-0 blanking of host Ayersville.
Alyssa Merritt clubbed a double and home run to back up Ricica inthe victory while Alexis Taylor also went yard for the Black and Gold.
Hailey Johnson and Taylor Waldron combined to allow seven hits and fan seven in the setback for the Pilots.
Fairview 011 040 1 - 7 7 1
Ayersville 000 000 0 - 0 1 4
Records: Fairview 12-2 (4-2 GMC), Ayersville 3-10 (1-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (4.2 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Alyssa Merritt double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alexis Taylor home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Paige Ricica 2 runs. (Ayersville) - 1 single.
Antwerp 4, Wayne Trace 2
HAVILAND — Antwerp plated a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning to deal Wayne Trace its second league defeat, 4-2.
Samantha Rigsby had four hits on the day, including a double, to lead the Archers at the plate. Emerson Litzenberg had a half-dozen strikeouts in four innings of work.
Tatum Tigner connected for a home run in the loss for the Raiders while Macy Doster clubbed a double.
Antwerp 200 000 002 - 4 10 1
W. Trace 100 001 000 - 2 9 0
Records: Antwerp 7-3 (4-2 GMC), Wayne Trace 13-4 (4-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Lydia Krouse.
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (9 innings, 4 runs, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Samantha Rigsby 3 singles, double; Asti Coppes single, double; Kearstyn Pierce double. (Wayne Trace) - Tatum Tigner home run; Macy Doster double.
Edgerton 8, Hicksville 5
EDGERTON — Edgerton scored five in the fourth and two in the fifth to pull away from Hicksville Thursday, defeating the Aces 8-5.
Ashlynn Sleesman got the win in the circle, striking out six Aces in the win. Grace Schroeder ripped a double and home run while Casey Everetts notched two singles.
Macie Eicher hit a single and double in the loss for the Aces.
Hicksville 020 010 2 - 5 9 2
Edgerton 000 521 x - 8 10 3
Records: Edgerton 6-9 (3-3 GMC), Hicksville 3-12 (0-7 GMC).
Winning Pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 9 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Allie Nelson (6 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 4 earned, 2 walks, 1 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Hicksville) - Macie Eicher double, single; Katie Chapman 2 singles; Allie Nelson 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Grace Schroeder home run, double; Casey Everetts 2 singles.
Bryan 10, Patrick Henry 0
HAMLER — Bryan senior star pitcher Addie Arnold continued an outstanding campaign with a perfect game as the Golden Bears blanked Patrick Henry 10-0 in five innings.
Arnold struck out 14 in the dominant win for the Bears while also hitting 3-for-3 from the plate with a double and three RBIs. Kailee Thiel also had three hits and three RBIs, including a triple.
Bryan 303 40 - 10
P. Henry 000 00 - 0
Records: Bryan 11-2 (4-0 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 6-9 (0-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Addison Arnold (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 14 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: M Boyer (5 innings, 10 runs, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Kailee Thiel 2 singles, triple, 3 RBIs; Addison Arnold 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Ella Voigt 2 singles. (Patrick Henry) - 0 hits.
Wauseon 13, Liberty Center 10
LIBERTY CENTER — Wauseon exploded for nine runs in the top of the seventh to stun Liberty Center 13-10 for an NWOAL victory.
Autumn Pelok rapped four base hits in the win for the Indians while Olivia Gigax had three hits and two RBIs, including a double.
Kylee Kern had four hits, including a double, for the Tigers, which led 9-4 heading to the final frame.
Wauseon 003 100 9 - 13 17 4
L. Center 221 400 1 - 10 9 6
Records: Wauseon 7-4 (3-1 NWOAL), Liberty Center 6-10 (2-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Lavinder (4 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Eme Gray (3.2 innings, 10 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Autumn Pelok 4 singles, 2 RBIs; Olivia Gigax 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs. (Liberty Center) - Kylee Kern 3 singles, double.
Evergreen 10, Delta 0
METAMORA — Evergreen pulled away with nine runs over the final three innings of a 10-0 five-frame NWOAL victory.
Brooklyn Richardson allowed three hits and struck out a half-dozen for the Vikings while Macy Chamberlin homered and drove in three runs.
Jaclyn Kohlhofer doubled in the setback for the Panthers.
Delta 000 00 - 0 3 4
Evergreen 104 23 - 10 7 1
Records: Evergreen 6-7 (4-1 NWOAL), Delta 0-11 (0-4 NWOAL)
Winning pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (3 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Jasey Spiess.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Jaclyn Kohlhofer double. (Evergreen) - Macy Chamberlin single, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Skylee Raker single, double, 3 RBIs; Jocelyn Schuster single, double, 2 runs; Kira Keller 2 runs.
Hilltop 12, Stryker 2
WEST UNITY — Hilltop secured at least a share of its ninth straight Buckeye Border Conference championship, stifling Stryker 12-2 in six innings.
Kacy Connolly was a triple short of the cycle in a 3-for-3 day with seven RBIs for the Cadets while Joscelyn Layman and Holly Jermeay scored four runs each.
Sage Woolace and Gabby Ramon had the lone base knocks for the Panthers.
Stryker 200 000 - 2 2 3
Hilltop 204 204 - 12 11 2
Records: Hilltop 15-3 (6-0 BBC), Stryker 4-6 (3-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Lana Baker.
Losing pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (5 innings, 11 runs, 8 earned, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Haylee Fulk.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - 2 singles. (Hilltop) - Kacy Connolly single, double, home run, 2 runs, 7 RBIs; Joscelyn Layman single, double, 4 runs; Holly Jermeay 2 singles, 4 runs; Lana Baker 2 singles; Leanna Baker 2 RBIs.
Montpelier 8, Pettisville 3
MONTPELIER — Kelsie Bumb laced a pair of doubles for Montpelier as the Locos picked up an 8-3 home win over Pettisville in BBC action.
Bumb finished with three hits and a pair of steals in the win for Montpelier while winning pitcher Bianca Phongphiou (six strikeouts, six innings) homered.
Liz Rochefort ripped a pair of doubles in the setback for the Blackbirds.
Pettisville 100 010 1 - 3 9 1
Montpelier 103 013 0 - 8 12 1
Records: Montpelier 7-2 (5-0 BBC), Pettisville 3-7 (2-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Bianca Phongphiou (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Madelyn Hopper.
Losing pitcher: Liz Rochefort (6 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 12 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Liz Rochefort 2 doubles, 2 runs; Ella Richer 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Mya Meck 2 singles; Olivia Miller double. (Montpelier) - Kelsie Bumb single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Bianca Phongphiou single, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kacee Humbarger 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 4 steals; Riley Rockey 2 singles; Lily Mahan double.
North Central 16, Holgate 6
PIONEER — North Central took advantage of double-digit errors from Holgate as the Eagles claimed a 16-6 home win in league action.
Emma Fidler rapped two singles and a double in the win for NC while Kendall Sutton struck out eight and allowed just two hits on the day.
Holgate 002 301 - 6 2 14
N. Central 134 008 - 16 8 4
Records: North Central 3-8 (2-3 BBC), Holgate 2-7 (2-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kendall Sutton (6 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Blaker (5.2 innings, 16 runs, 1 earned, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - 2 singles. (North Central) - Emma Fidler 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Kendall Sutton 2 singles, 2 runs; Lily Martin 2 runs; Amara Wright 2 runs; Isabelle Burnett 2 runs; Ashlynn Martin 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Darbi Stewart 3 runs.
