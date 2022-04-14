Tinora 9, Edgerton 5
Tinora outpaced Edgerton in a back-and-forth Green Meadows Conference tilt, scoring in five of six innings to earn a 9-5 conference victory on Thursday.
The Rams went yard three times in the victory as Scylea Zolman doubled and homered in the while while Quinn Horn and Paige Carpenter also cleared the fence. Zolman earned the win in the circle, scattering nine hits while striking out 11.
Holly Stark led the way for Edgerton with a double and a single while Addi Cape also added a double and Ashlynn Sleeman added two base knocks.
Edgerton 210 200 0 - 5 9 2
Tinora 303 111 x - 9 13 0
Records: Tinora 5-1 (2-0 GMC), Edgerton 2-5 (1-1 GMC)
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 5 runs, 9 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ashlynn Sleesman (6 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 13 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Holly Stark double, single; Ashlynn Sleesman 2 singles; Addie Cape double. (Tinora) - Scylea Zolman home run, double; Paige Carpenter home run, single; Quinn Horn home run; De’Vona Holmes 3 singles; Logan McQuillin double, single.
Fairview 20, Paulding 0
SHERWOOD — Fairview tagged Paulding for 11 runs in the first inning as the Apaches righted their Green Meadows Conference record to 1-1 with a 20-0 win over the Panthers.
The loss is just Paulding’s second on the season and first in the GMC in three tries.
Paige Ricica earned the win for the Apaches, pitching three innings and giving up just one hit while fanning five.Ricica was the only Apache to grab three hits on the day, driving in three runs in the process. Allison Rhodes also drove in three on a bases-clearing double.
Jocelynn Parrett and Katie Beckman each tallied singles for Paulding.
Paulding 000 00 - 0 2 4
Fairview (11)36 0x - 2 13 0
Records: Fairview 6-1 (1-1 GMC), Paulding 7-2 (2-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jasmin Minck.
Losing pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (1 inning, 11 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Riley Stork.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - 2 singles. (Fairview) - Paige Ricica 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Allison Rhodes double, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Alexis Taylor double, single, 2 RBIs; Alyssa Merritt 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaylin Mack double, single; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs.
Antwerp 10, Hicksville 0
ANTWERP — Antwerp got back to winning ways, evening its conference mark at 1-1 with a 10-0 five-inning win over rival Hicksville.
Emerson Litzenberg scattered five hits from the aces in a shutout win for the Archers while Lauren Schuller and Caydence Shull each doubled in two-hit days.
Avery Slatter ripped a two-bagger in the setback for the Aces.
Hicksville 000 00 - 0 6 2
Antwerp 071 2x - 10 9 0
Records: Antwerp 3-1 (1-1 GMC), Hicksville 1-5 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (5 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Allie Nelson (4 innings, 10 runs, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Avery Slattery double. (Antwerp) - Lauren Schuller single, double; Caydence Shull single, double; Kearstyn Pierce triple.
Archbold 8, Wauseon 2
ARCHBOLD — Archbold’s Natalie Nofziger helped her own winning cause in the circle with a home run and four runs driven in as the Bluestreaks routed Wauseon, 8-2.
With the win, Archbold bounces back from an opening league loss to Evergreen and evens its conference record at 1-1.
Wauseon 200 000 0 - 2 6 4
Archbold 100 034 x - 8 9 0
Records: Archbold 3-4 (1-1 NWOAL), Wauseon 3-3 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Natalie Nofziger.
Losing pitcher: Madisyn Ledyard.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Natalie Nofziger home run, 4 RBIs.
Bryan 5, Liberty Center 3
LIBERTY CENTER — Bryan plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to snare a 5-3 road win over Liberty Center in NWOAL play.
Addi Arnold outdueled LC hurler Eme Gray, allowing just two hits while striking out a dozen. Caitlyn DeWitt was a homer short of the cycle, driving in a pair of runs.
Emma St. Clair had both hits for LC, connecting for a double and a solo home run in the setback. Gray scattered 10 hits without a walk, striking out nine.
Bryan 011 100 2 - 5 10 1
Liberty Center 010 101 0 - 3 2 2
Records: Bryan 6-2 (2-0 NWOAL), Liberty Center 4-3 (1-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Addi Arnold (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Eme Gray (7 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 10 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Caitlyn DeWitt single, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Ella Voigt 2 singles, double. (Liberty Center) - Emma St. Clair double, home run.
Evergreen 13, Patrick Henry 10
HAMLER — Evergreen had enough juice at the plate to hold off Patrick Henry for a 13-10 slugfest of a win in NWOAL play.
Skylee Raker had four hits, including a home run, while driving in a pair for the Vikings. Meanwhile, Jasmine Miranda tallied two singles and a double with two RBIs for Patrick Henry, which rallied with four runs in the seventh inning to draw closer.
Evergreen 410 035 0 - 13 15 2
Patrick Henry 103 020 4 - 10 10 2
Records: Evergreen 2-3 (2-0 NWOAL), Patrick Henry 0-5 (0-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson.
Losing pitcher: Ella Meyer.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Skylee Raker 2 singles, double, home run, 2 RBIs; Macy Chamberlin 2 singles, home run, 3 runs; Jocelyn Schuster single, home run; Kennedy Coolman single, double; Brooklyn Richardson home run. (Patrick Henry) - Jasmine Miranda 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Kasey Nelson single, triple; Mariah Boyer single, triple, 2 runs; Kelsey Smith 2 singles, 2 runs.
Swanton 16, Delta 0
DELTA — Swanton sophomore hurler Taylor Forrest struck out 11 in a two-hit, five-inning shutout of Delta in NWOAL action.
Forrest drove in a pair of runs as well at the dish for the Bulldogs while Bri Williams had three singles and three RBIs in the victory.
Madison Savage struck out five in the circle for the Panthers.
Swanton 156 40 - 16 13 1
Delta 000 00 - 0 2 6
Records: Swanton 2-1 (1-1 NWOAL), Delta 0-4 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Taylor Forrest (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (2 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jasey Spiess, Jaclyn Kohlhofer.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Bri Williams 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Jayden Hendricks 2 singles, 3 runs; Ryennah Kesler 2 singles, 2 runs; Trista Eitniear 2 singles; Taylor Forrest 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kyleigh Shinaver 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Katie Floyd 2 runs. (Delta) - 2 singles.
Hilltop 5, Holgate 0
HOLGATE — Hilltop’s Lana Baker had a day to remember as the standout struck out 17 in a no-hitter while connecting for a home run in the Cadets’ 5-0 blanking of Holgate.
Baker issued four walks in the no-no for Hilltop, which moved into a tie with Montpelier atop the BBC with the win. Kacy Connolly also singled and homered, driving in a pair of runs.
Hilltop 013 100 0 - 5 5 0
Holgate 000 000 0 - 0 0 2
Records: Hilltop 5-1 (2-0 BBC), Holgate 0-2 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (7 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 17 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Blaker (7 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 7 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Kacy Connolly single, home run, 2 RBIs; Lana Baker single, home run, 2 runs.
Edon 14, North Central 6
EDON — Edon scored 11 of its 14 runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined, pulling away to deal North Central its first BBC defeat, 14-6.
Freshman Natalie Wofford went the distance in the circle for the first time in her Bomber career, striking out four while allowing six runs, all unearned. Sisters Ashley and Allison Kaylor combined for five hits, including two doubles and a home run, while recording five total RBIs. Wofford helped her own cause with two singles, a double, three RBIs and three stolen bases.
Darbi Stewart struck out five over 4.2 innings for the Eagles, which scored six runs off four hits.
North Central 100 023 0 - 6 4 5
Edon 012 065 x - 14 13 7
Records: Edon 2-4 (2-2 BBC), North Central 2-5 (2-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Natalie Wofford (7 innings, 6 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart (4.2 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Kendall Sutton.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - 4 singles. (Edon) - Allison Kaylor single, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Natalie Wofford 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 3 steals; Ashley Kaylor single, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Meghan Derck single, double, 2 runs; Jaycea Craven 2 RBIs; Allyson Derck 2 RBIs.
Montpelier 16, Fayette 0
FAYETTE — Montpelier sophomore Bianca Phongphiou combined with Madelyn Hopper and Alyssa Custer to no-hit Fayette in a 16-0 league triumph.
Phongphiou struck out five and walked one in the first three innings for the Locos, which put the game away with a 10-run fifth-inning surge. Kaycee Humbarger had four hits, four steals and three RBIs while freshman Lyla Mahan was a home run short of the cycle, driving in four runs.
Montpelier 130 2(10) - 16 17 0
Fayette 000 00 - 0 0 1
Records: Montpelier 3-2 (2-0 BBC), Fayette 0-1 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Bianca Phongphiou (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Madelyn Hopper, Alyssa Custer.
Losing pitcher: Emma Leininger (5 innings, 16 runs, 15 earned, 17 hits, 3 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Kaycee Humbarger 3 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 4 steals; Lyla Mahan single, double, triple, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Alyssa Custer 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Cadey Hilliard 2 singles, 3 steals; Kelsie Bumb triple, 3 runs; Riley Rockey 2 runs; Bianca Phongphiou 2 RBIs.
Stryker 8, Pettisville 3
PETTISVILLE — Stryker earned its first Buckeye Border Conference win with an 8-3 road triumph over Pettisville.
After Pettisville's Liz Rochefort held the Panthers scoreless for four innings, Stryker broke through for six runs in the fifth inning and two more insurance runs in the seventh. Sage Woolace doubled and singled, driving in a pair for Stryker.
Rochefort doubled in the setback for the Blackbirds while Ashlynn Lugbill added a two-bagger.
Stryker 000 060 2 - 8 11 1
Pettisville 000 300 0 - 3 8 4
Records: Stryker 2-3 (1-1 BBC), Pettisville 1-3 (0-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Haylee Fulk (7 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Liz Rochefort (7 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 11 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Sage Woolace double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Haylee Fulk 2 singles, 2 runs; Olivia Clingaman 2 singles; Laura Leupp 2 singles; Gabby Ramon double. (Pettisville) - Liz Rochefort double, single; Ashlynn Lugbill double; Lily Wiemken 2 singles.
Miller City 10, Cory-Rawson 0
MILLER CITY — Miller City played error-free softball, staking out an early 6-0 lead en route to a 10-0 run-rule win over Cory-Rawson.
Isabelle Reyna scattered seven hits in the shutout victory for the Wildcats while Aly Michel connected for three doubles and Samantha DeMuth homered with three RBIs.
Cory-Rawson 000 00 - 0 7 4
Miller City 330 13 - 10 9 0
Records: Miller City 4-2.
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (5 innings, 0 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Chelcie McVetta (4 innings, 7 runs, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: K Sanchez.
Leading hitters: (Cory-Rawson) - Chelcie McVetta 2 singles; Franki Duncan 2 singles. (Miller City) - Aly Michel 3 doubles; Samantha DeMuth double, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Taylor Wilhelm 2 singles, 3 runs; Nicole Ellerbrock 3 steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.