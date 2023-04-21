SHERWOOD — Allison Rhodes homered, driving in three runs for unbeaten Fairview in a 14-0 shelling of visiting Miller City.
Lexi Taylor doubled in a three-hit effort for the Apaches while Paige Ricica and Skyler Merritt combined to hold Miller City to three base hits.
Miller City 000 00 — 0 3 2
Fairview 581 0x — 14 16 0
Records: Fairview 13-0, Miller City 9-4.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Sydney Merritt.
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Reyna (4 innings, 14 runs, 16 hits, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Maddie Erford 2 singles. (Fairview) — Lexi Taylor 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Paige Ricica 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles, 2 runs; Sydney Merritt 2 singles, 2 runs; Bethany Shininger 2 singles; Brooklyn Sims 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Allison Rhodes home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.
Hicksville 11, Edon 0
EDON — Hicksville’s Kennedy Adams fired a one-hitter for the Aces in an 11-0 blanking of Edon.
Adams finished with six strikeouts and three walks in the victory while Lillybell Porter ripped two doubles, driving in four runs.
Hicksville 410 400 2 — 11 13 1
Edon 000 000 0 — 0 1 6
Records: Hicksville 8-7, Edon 1-12.
Winning pitcher: Kennedy Adams (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (3 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Brianna Fitch.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — McKenna Rice 3 singles, double, 2 runs; Lillybell Porter 2 doubles, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Allie Nelson 2 singles; Cici Keeley 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jaylynn Price 2 steals; Kennedy Adams 2 runs; Katie Chapman 2 runs. (Edon) — 1 single.
Napoleon 15, Maumee 8
MAUMEE — Napoleon saved the best for last, rallying with eight runs in the top of the seventh to earn a 15-8 NLL win over Maumee.
Regan Burkey and Addy Thompson each homered in the win for the Ladycats, with Thompson adding a double and Taylor Smith lacing three base hits.
Napoleon 130 012 8 — 15 15 3
Maumee 111 023 0 — 8 7 7
Records: Napoleon 5-5 (2-2 NLL), Maumee 6-4 (1-2 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Arianna Kiessling (7 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hailey Yarberry (4 innings, 11 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Hannah Ruiz.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Taylor Smith 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Addy Thompson double, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Erica Meyer 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Jadyn Wilcox 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Regan Burkey home run, 2 runs. (Maumee) — Lilly Duling single, double, 3 runs; Taylor Smith 2 singles; Danielle Schriner double; Ericka Kalaski 3 RBIs.
Bryan 10, Delta 0
BRYAN — Bryan stayed unbeaten in NWOAL contests this season, blanking winless Delta 10-0.
Thea Staten struck out a dozen and came an Olivia Tipton single away from a perfect game for Bryan. Marlee Yoder had three base hits and three steals while Staten homered.
Delta 000 00 — 0 1 4
Bryan 430 21 — 10 10 0
Records: Bryan 13-1 (4-0 NWOAL), Delta 0-13 (0-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jaclyn Kohlhofer (4 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) — 1 single. (Bryan) — Marlee Yoder 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 steals; Thea Staten single, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ella Voigt single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn DWitt 2 runs, 2 steals.
Swanton 9, Archbold 3
ARCHBOLD — Taylor Forrest dominated Archbold in the circle and at the plate in Swanton’s 9-3 NWOAL win over the Bluestreaks.
Forrest struck out nine in a complete-game win for the Bulldogs while clubbing three hits, including a home run.
Natalie Nofziger fanned eight in her seven-frame effort and ripped a triple for the Streaks.
Swanton 010 203 3 — 9 9 2
Archbold 000 030 0 — 3 3 3
Records: Swanton 7-5 (3-1 NWOAL), Archbold 7-6 (1-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Taylor Forrest (7 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 9 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) — Taylor Forrest 2 singles, home run, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Alexa Faber 3 singles, 3 runs; Lyla Carrizales single, double, 4 RBIs, 2 steals; Miranda Yeager 2 runs; Kyleigh Shinaver 2 steals. (Archbold) — Natalie Nofziger triple; Ella Bowman 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.