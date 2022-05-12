Division IV Sectionals
Ayersville 3, Hicksville 2
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville claimed victory in a Green Meadows Conference rematch in the D-IV postseason as the sixth-seeded Pilots improved to 6-12 and punched a ticket to districts with a 3-2 win over Hicksville on their home field.
With the win, the Pilots will take on Hilltop in a 5 p.m. district semifinal at Bryan on Tuesday. The Pilots narrowly fell to the Cadets in the regular season in a 2-0 loss in West Unity on April 8.
Antwerp 5, Pettisville 4
ANTWERP — It took 10 innings but Antwerp earned a berth in the Division IV district tournament with a 5-4 victory over Pettisville in Thursday’s sectional championship clash.
Emma Townley rapped three hits for the Archers, including a double, helping lead the Blue and White to districts against Edgerton at 7 p.m. at Bryan. Asti Coppes ripped a triple.
Mya Meck connected for three base hits in the season finale for the Blackbirds.
Pettisville 001 100 200 0 - 4 8 3
Antwerp 001 012 000 1 - 5 8 7
Records: Antwerp 10-4, Pettisville 6-9.
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (5 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Emerson Litzenberg.
Losing pitcher: Liz Rochefort (9.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Mya Meck 3 singles; Liz Rochefort double. (Antwerp) - Emma Townley 2 singles, double; Emerson Litzenberg 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Asti Coppes triple.
Wayne Trace 20, Cory-Rawson 1
HAVILAND — Top-seeded Wayne Trace handled their business on Thursday, winning a sectional title with a 20-1 victory over 11th seeded Cory-Rawson.
The Raiders won the game in five innings, taking a 16-1 lead after three innings and adding four insurance runs in the fourth. It was head coach Amber Showalter's 100th career win.
Logen Bland earned the win for Wayne Trace going four innings and giving up a run on three hits, three strikeouts and two walks. She also had a home run, single and four RBIs at the plate.
Ava Zartman also had a nice day at the dish crushing a double, single and driving in five runs in the win.
Wayne Trace will now move on to district semifinals at Elida next Wednesday where they'll play the ninth seed, Lima Central Catholic who upended the fifth seed Columbus Grove in a 12-0 win.
Cory-Rawson 001 00 - 1 3 3
Wayne Trace 727 4x - 20 11 2
Records: Wayne Trace 18-5
Winning Pitcher: Logen Bland (4 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Otehrs: Tianna Sinn.
Losing Pitcher: Kaylee Sanchez (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 9 runs, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Chelcie McVetta, Carley Powell.
Leading Hitters: (Cory-Rawson) - Franki Duncan 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Ava Zartman double, single, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Logen Bland home run, single, 4 RBIs; Macy Doster 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Tatum Tinger 2 runs; Kaitlin Slade 2 runs; Paige Alber 3 runs; Alivia Miller 3 runs;
Hilltop 16, Continental 0
WEST UNITY — Hilltop needed just one inning to seize control, plating 12 runs in the first inning alone to blank Continental 16-0 for a D-IV sectional crown.
Joscelyn Layman blasted a grand slam in the win for the Cadets, which will advance to a district semifinal matchup against sixth-seeded Ayersville at Bryan at 5 p.m. Leanna Baker also went yard, finishing with three hits on the day.
Continental 000 00 - 0 2 3
Hilltop (12)40 0x - 16 11 0
Records: Hilltop 21-5, Continental 1-11.
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Alli Scott (4 innings, 16 runs, 12 earned, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - 2 singles. (Hilltop) - Leanna Baker 2 singles, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Lana Baker single, double, 2 RBIs; Joscelyn Layman home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Kacy Connolly double, 2 RBIs; Holly Jermeay 3 runs; Shealyn Martin 2 RBIs; Abby Austin 2 runs; Giada Rising 2 runs.
Regular Season
Bryan 14, Edon 1
EDON — Bryan tuned up well in its regular season finale, picking up a 14-1 road win over Edon.
Addison Arnold stole three bases and drove in five runs on three hits for the Golden Bears while Marlee Yoder and Ella Voigt each had three base knocks.
Arnold also earned the win with two innings of work as she and teammate Katelan Nagel combined to allow three hits by Edon.
Bryan 354 20 - 14
Edon 000 10 - 1
Records: Bryan 12-6, Edon 5-8.
Winning pitcher: Addison Arnold (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts). Other: Katelan Nagel.
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (5 innings, 14 runs, 14 hits, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Addison Arnold 2 singles, double, 3 steals, 5 RBIs; Marlee Yoder 3 singles, 4 steals; Ella Voigt 3 singles, 4 steals; Kailee Thiel single, double, 2 RBIs. (Edon) - Natalie Wofford double.
