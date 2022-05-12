PAULDING — Paulding softball put up six runs in the first three innings en route to an 11-6 win over Defiance on Thursday.
It was four runs in the first and two in the third for the Panthers as they built up a 6-0 lead. The lead would swell to 10-1 after five but a five-run sixth inning calmed the waters for the Bulldogs but wasn’t enough to get the win.
The Bulldogs outhit the Panthers 14-11 despite the loss as Jalyn Klopfenstein gave up 14 hits and six earned in seven innings of work. Elivia Rosa took the loss for Defiance, going all six innings.
Marrah Elston had a three-hit night at the dish for the Bulldogs that included a double and two runs scored. Klopfenstein went 4-for-4 at the plate for the Panthers with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Riley Stork blasted two doubles for four RBIs on the night.
"I told the girls after the game that tonight's loss was on me. I wanted to give our players that do not play very much the opportunity to start. We also brought up two freshman for tournament and let them start as well," Defiance head coach Dennis Parrish said. "I think we had a few nerves at the beginning. Their pitcher kept us a little off balance. She mixed her change up well in her pitches. Once we mixed up our defense a bit, we started timing her up. We made a move, but it was just a little late."
That was the final regular season contest for both teams as they now look solely towards tournament. Paulding plays at Van Buren in sectional finals on Friday. Defiance plays at Elida in sectional finals on Friday as well
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.