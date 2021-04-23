Paulding 5, Allen East 3
PAULDING — Paulding shook off a three-run uprising in the seventh inning to claim a 5-3 win over Allen East in Northwest Conference action.
Morgan Iler, Megan Harpel and Maci Kauser all laced doubles for the Panthers, winners of eight straight. Leigha Egnor went the distance in the circle with five strikeouts and seven hits allowed in seven frames.
Allen East 000 000 3 - 3 7 0
Paulding 020 201 x - 5 8 0
Records: Paulding 12-2 (3-1 NWC), Allen East 10-7 (2-2 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Maggie Wanamaker (3.1 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Nikki Thaxton.
Leading hitters: (Allen East) - Aubrey Young single, double. (Paulding) - Morgan Iler single, double; Jocelynn Parrett 2 singles; Maci Kauser double; Megan Harpel double.
Evergreen 7, Wauseon 3
WAUSEON - Powered by three home runs, Evergreen stayed undefeated in the NWOAL with a 7-3 win at Wauseon.
Breanna Huffman hit a two-run shot, while Brooklyn Richardson and Lexie Thibodeaux added solo shots late for insurance runs.
Wauseon took a 1-0 lead in the second thanks to an Evergreen error.
Evergreen will host co-leader Bryan on Monday.
Evergreen 003 021 1 - 7 9 4
Wauseon 010 110 0 - 3 6 1
Records: Evergreen 8-4 (4-0 NWOAL), Wauseon 11-5 (2-2 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Breanna Huffman (7 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Macee Schang (7 innings, 9 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Breanna Huffman single, home run, 3 RBIs; Lexie Thibodeaux single, home run, 2 RBIs; Brooklyn Richardson home run, RBI. (Wauseon) - Jayli Vasquez 2 singles, RBI; Jettie Burget 2 singles; Chelsie Raabe single, RBI.
Swanton 11, Liberty Center 7
SWANTON - The host Bulldogs came from down five runs to stay a game back in the NWOAL race with an 11-7 win at home over Liberty Center.
The Tigers took an early lead with three runs in the top of the first and two more in the third. Swanton got back in the game with two runs in the bottom of the third, then took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth.
Liberty Center 302 010 1 - 7 8 2
Swanton 002 504 x - 11 11 3
Records: Liberty Center 11-5 (1-3 NWOAL), Swanton 11-1 (3-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Brie Williams.
Losing pitcher: Eme Gray.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Averie Lutz 2 singles, double, RBI.
Hilltop 18, Montpelier 4
WEST UNITY - Hilltop started the game by pushing across 12 runs in the first inning as the Cadets stayed undefeated in the BBC with a 18-4 win over Montpelier.
Kodi Brenner hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for Hilltop.
Addison Dick and Amy Prekop hit round-trippers for the Locos.
Montpelier 001 30 - 4 4 10
Hilltop (12)40 2x - 18 13 1
Records: Montpelier 4-10 (4-2 BBC), Hilltop 13-3 (4-0 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hillard (3 innings, 12 hits, 18 runs, 4 earned, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Kinsey Word.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Addison Dick home run, RBI; Amy Prekop home run, 3 RBIs. (Hilltop) - Kodi Brenner single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Sara Barnum single, double, RBI; Kacy Connolly double, 2 RBIs; Lana Baker single, 2 RBIs; Leanna Baker single, 2 RBIs.
North Central 13, Fayette 3
PIONEER — North Central moved to 3-2 in Buckeye Border Conference clashes, holding Fayette to two hits in a 13-3 win.
Kendee Holstein doubled for the victorious Eagles while Makinzy King scored three runs.
Fayette 002 10 - 3 2 6
North Central 330 7x - 13 10 1
Records: North Central 6-6 (3-2 BBC), Fayette 0-5 (0-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Darbi Stewart (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Kendall Sutton.
Losing pitcher: Emma Leininger (4 innings, 13 runs, 6 earned, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Kendee Hollstein single, double; Makinzy King 2 singles, 3 runs; Kendall Sutton 2 singles.
North Baltimore 8, Miller City 2
MILLER CITY — Miller City bounced back from being no-hit by North Baltimore on Saturday with a late threat in the seventh inning before falling 8-2.
Samantha Demuth had a pair of base knocks for the Wildcats.
North Baltimore 302 000 3 - 8 8 0
Miller City 000 000 2 - 2 5 0
Records: North Baltimore 12-5, Miller City 5-9.
Winning pitcher: Ali Lovera (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 14 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tess Oedy (7 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (North Baltimore) - Maddy Westgate 2 singles, double. (MIller City) - Samantha Demuth 2 singles.
