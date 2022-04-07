Paulding 11, Hicksville 6
PAULDING — Paulding held off a late scoring flurry from Hicksville to claim an 11-6 victory in its return to the Green Meadows Conference on Tuesday in the lone softball league game played.
Jocelyn Parrett had three base hits for the Panthers, which competed as the road team after the league game was moved from Hicksville to Paulding. Brooklyn Bakle tripled and drove in a pair of runs while Katie Beckman and Zoe Valle both doubled.
Leah Seitz slammed a pair of doubles in a three-hit effort while Morgan Fogle hit two singles and a triple for the Aces, which averted a run-rule shutout loss with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Paulding 071 210 0 - 11 12 3
Hicksville 000 040 2 - 6 8 4
Records: Paulding 3-1 (1-0 GMC), Hicksville 0-3 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (7 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Katie Chapman (7 innings, 11 runs, 8 earned, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Jocelyn Parrett 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Katie Beckman single, double, 2 runs; Maci Kauser 2 singles, 2 runs; Brooklyn Bakle triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zoe Valle double, 2 RBIs; Jalyn Klopfenstein 2 RBIs. (Hicksville) - Leah Seitz single, double, 2 RBIs; Morgan Fogle triple; Izzie Smith double.
Hilltop 19, Edon 0
WEST UNITY — Hilltop poured on 19 runs and gave up none a league opener against Edon.
Lana Baker gave up just two hits and struck out 10. She also went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, seven RBIs and three runs. Her sister, freshman Libbie Baker also went yard and drove in three runs.
Edon's Emma Howard and Meghan Derck were the only two bombers to notch a hit.
Edon 000 00 - 0 2 1
Hilltop 367 3X - 19 17 0
Records: Hilltop 3-0 (1-0 BBC), Edon 0-3 (0-1 BBC)
Winning Pitcher: Lana Baker (5 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 10 Ks, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: N. Wofford (3 IP, 11 hits, 12 runs, 11 earned, 2 walks, 2 Ks).
Leading Hitters: (Edon) - E. Howard single; M. Derck single. (Hilltop) - Lana Baker home run, double, single, 7 RBIs, 3 runs; Libbie Baker home run, walk, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; E. Denison double, 2 singles, RBI, run; S. Martin double, walk, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kacy Connolly 3 singles, walk, RBI, 4 runs; H. Jermeay 2 singles, walk, 3 runs.
Eastwood 13, Evergreen 6
METAMORA — Evergreen hit two home runs and scored six runs but it wasn't enough as they fell to 0-2 on the season with a 13-6 loss to Eastwood.
Skylee Raker and Jocelyn Schuster were the two that were able to leave the yard. Schuster had three RBIs and scored twice. Raker also scored twice and drove in one run. Brooklyn Richardson went a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
Eastwood 202 113 4 - 13 15 0
Evergreen 002 030 1 - 6 10 2
Records: Eastwood 6-1, Evereen 0-2
Winning Pitcher: Cassie Keiper (7 IP, 10 hits, 6 earned, 12 Ks, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson (7 IP, 15 hits, 13 runs, 12 earned, 2 Ks, 4 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Eastwood) - Kaitlyn Luidhart home run, double, 4 RBIs, run; Smith 3 doubles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Escobedo double, 2 singles, 2 walks, 3 RBIs, 2 runs. (Evergreen) - Jocelyn Schuster home run, single, 3 RBIs, 2 RBIs; Skylee Raker home run, single, RBI, 2 runs; Brooklyn Richardson 4 singles, 2 RBIs; Marissa VanDenk 2 singles.
North Central 9, Pettisville 7
PIONEER — North Central erased a 5-0 deficit to come back and defeat Pettisville 9-7 in an opening Buckeye Border Conference matchup.
The Eagles tagged on all nine runs in their final four innings at bat, taking the lead in the sixth with a five spot.
Isabelle Burnett shut down the Blackbirds in the seventh and earned the win going 4.1 innings giving up two earned runs on four hits, two strikeouts and three walks. At the plate it was Makinzy King leading the way with three hits, including a double that drove in a run.
For Pettisville they were led by a two-hit and two-RBI day from Mya Meck as well as a three-RBI day from Elizabeth Rochefort.
Pettisville 140 020 0 - 7 7 5
North Central 002 115 X - 9 8 0
Records: North Central 1-2 (1-0 BBC), Pettisville 1-1 (0-1 BBC).
Winning Pitcher: Isabelle Burnett (4.1 IP, 4 hits, 2 earned, 2 Ks, 3 walks). Others: Darbi Stewart, Kendall Sutton.
Losing Pitcher: L. Rochefort (6 IP, 8 hits, 9 runs, 4 earned, 10 Ks, 2 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Pettisville) - M. Meck 2 singles, 2 RBIs; E. Richer single, 3 walks, 2 RBIs, run; A. King single, 2 walks, 2 runs. (North Central) - Makinzy King double, 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Kendall Sutton double, single, RBI, run; Isabelle Burnett 2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Ashlynn Martin single, walk, RBI, run.
Swanton 12, Delta 2
SWANTON — Swanton racked up 11 runs in the third inning and made quick work of rival Delta in a 12-2 non-league victory.
Brianna Wiliams homered and drove in four runs in the win for the Bulldogs while picking up the win on the mound, allowing three hits and two runs. Taylor Forrest added a double.
Madison Savage and Faith Kern each rapped a double for the Panthers, which committed seven errors in the setback.
Delta 100 010 - 2 3 7
Swanton 00(11) 001 - 12 7 2
Winning pitcher: Brianna Williams (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (3 innings, 11 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Jasey Spiess.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Madison Savage double; Faith Kern double. (Swanton) - Brianna Williams single, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Taylor Forrest single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jayden Hendricks 2 runs; Kyleigh Shinaver 2 RBIs; Miranda Yeager 2 runs.
